JK Bank Recruitment 2023 for Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at jkbank.com

JK Bank Recruitment 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank), a semi-government bank, has issued notifications for recruitment for engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act-1961 (amended from time to time). Selected candidates will be engaged in branches/offices in the respective districts at the discretion of the Bank.
A total of 360 vacancies are notified for various districts of the state. The candidates can apply for the JK Bank recruitment 2023 through the official website of the bank at www.jkbank.com from 29 August to 12 October 2023.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Submitting Online Application Submission - 29 August 2023
- Last date for submission of online application - 12 September 2023
JK Bank Apprentice Vacancy Details
Apprentice - 390 Vacancies
JK Bank Apprentice Salary:
The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs. (7500/- + 1500/-) per month for the engagement period of one (01) year. Apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.
Eligibility Criteria for JK Bank Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any of disciplines of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of the Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. Result should be declared by or before last date of registration.
- The apprentice should be proficient in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) of the respective region/area. Preference shall be given to domiciles of the respective regions/areas.
Age Limit for JK Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2023
- Minimum - 20 years
- Maximum - 28 years
Selection Process for JK Bank Apprentice Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam.
How to apply for JK Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2023 ?
- Candidates to go to the official website https://www.jkbank.com under careers link and click on the link “Engagement of Apprentices” and apply for the post which will open a new screen.
- To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.
- In case the candidate is unable to complete the application form in one go, he / she can save the data already entered by choosing "SAVE AND NEXT" tab. Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the "SAVE AND NEXT" facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. Visually Impaired candidates should fill the application form carefully and verify/get the details verified to ensure that the same are correct prior to final submission.
- Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON. 5. The Name of the candidate or his /her Father/ Husband etc. should be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the Certificates/ Marks sheets/Identity proof. Any change/alteration found may disqualify the candidature.
- Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.
- Candidates can proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature detailed under point "C".
- Candidates can proceed to fill other details of the Application Form.
- Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before ‘COMPLETE Registration’.
- Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.
- Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.
- Click on 'Submit' button