JK Bank Recruitment 2023 for Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at jkbank.com

JK Bank Recruitment 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Bank is hiring for Apprentice Posts. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancies, Salary, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

JK Bank Recruitment 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank), a semi-government bank, has issued notifications for recruitment for engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act-1961 (amended from time to time). Selected candidates will be engaged in branches/offices in the respective districts at the discretion of the Bank.

A total of 360 vacancies are notified for various districts of the state. The candidates can apply for the JK Bank recruitment 2023 through the official website of the bank at www.jkbank.com from 29 August to 12 October 2023.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application Submission - 29 August 2023

Last date for submission of online application - 12 September 2023

JK Bank Apprentice Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 390 Vacancies

JK Bank Apprentice Salary:

The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs. (7500/- + 1500/-) per month for the engagement period of one (01) year. Apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.

Eligibility Criteria for JK Bank Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any of disciplines of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of the Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. Result should be declared by or before last date of registration.

The apprentice should be proficient in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) of the respective region/area. Preference shall be given to domiciles of the respective regions/areas.

Age Limit for JK Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Minimum - 20 years

Maximum - 28 years

Selection Process for JK Bank Apprentice Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam.

How to apply for JK Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2023 ?