JKPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2021 Update: Important Notice Released @jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2021: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released a notice regarding the written exam for the post of Assistant Registrar. As per the notice, JKSPC Assistant Registrar Admit Card shall be available on the Commission's website jkpsc.nic.in. w.e.f 02 December 2021. However, in case, any candidate is not able to download JKPSC Admit Card 2021, he/she may represent before the Commission by or before 08 December 2021 with a valid proof of having filled in Online Application form and online fee.

The candidates can check JKPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card through the link below:

JKSPC Assistant Registrar Admit Card Update Link

JKPSC Assistant Registrar Exam shall be conducted on 12 December 2021. The candidates should carry their admit card along with least two passport size recent color photographs and any of the original valid Photo-Id proof such as: Aadhar Card/ E-Aadhar, Voter’s ID Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, School /College/University I- Card and Employer ID Card.



JKPSC Assistant Registrar Exam Pattern

There will be 120 Objective multiple choice questions (MCQ) on General Knowledge about current Affairs, Computers and Telecommunication, Indian Polity with special focus on Jammu and Kashmir, Geography of India with focus on Jammu and Kashmir, Historical perspective of Cooperative involvement History of Cooperative Movement etc.

The written exam will be of 2 hour (120 minutes) .

There will be negative marking for incorrect answers for all questions.

JKPSC had published a notification for recruitment of 91 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies on or before 17 May 2021.