JKPSC CCE 2022 Mains on 21st November: Check Best Last-Minute Tips to Score High

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Exam to be held on 21st November 2022. Check Best Last-Minute Tips to Score High in the JKPSC CCE Mains in English, Essay, and General Studies-I, II, III, IV.

JKPSC CCE 2022 Mains Tips to Score High: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission is all set to conduct the JKPSC Combined Competitive Exam 2022 on 21st November 2022. The JKPSC CCE 2022 includes Preliminary Exam and Mains (Written and Interview) for the selection of 220 vacancies in the Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police (G) Service, and J&K Accounts (G) Service. Candidates who qualified in the Prelims will now appear for the Mains exam.

For acing your preparation, we have compiled best 5 last-minute tips for English, Essay, and General Studies-I, II, III, IV in the JKPSC Mains exam. Candidates must be aware of the JKPSC Mains examination pattern which shall consist of a written exam and a personality test (interview). Candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks in the Mains written exam as fixed by the Commission in any or all the paper (Papers-I to VII) shall be called for the Personality Test (Interview).

JKPSC CCE 2022 Calendar

JKPSC CCE 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 19th April 2022 Online Application Start Date 25th April 2022 Online Application End Date 26th May 2022 JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card Date 15th July 2022 Onwards JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 31st July 2022 JKPSCE CCE Mains Date 21st November (Tentative)

JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Pattern 2022

The JKPSC CCE Mains Exam will consist of a written examination and a Personality Test (Interview). The written exam will consist of 8 papers of conventional essay type. The JKPSC CCE Mains Exam will comprise of 1 qualifying paper and 7 papers (that will be counted for merit). Each paper will be of three hours duration. The Mains Written Exam will carry a total of 1750 marks. The personality test (interview) will carry 250 marks. Hence, the grand total after the personality test (interview) will be 2000 marks.

Papers Subjects Marks Allotted Qualifying paper English 300 Papers to be counted for merit Paper I Essay 250 Paper II General Studies-I (Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society) 250 Paper III General Studies-II (Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations) 250 Paper IV General Studies –III (Technology, Economic Development, Bio-diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management) 250 Paper V General Studies –IV (Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude) 250 Paper VI Optional Subject- Paper I 250 Paper VII Optional Subject- Paper II 250 Written Test Total 1750 Personality Test (Interview) 250 Grand Total 2000 Marks

List of Optional Subjects

List of Optional Subjects List of Optional Subjects Agriculture Economics Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science Electrical Engineering Anthropology Geography Botany Geology Chemistry History Civil Engineering Law Commerce and Accountancy Management Mathematics Mechanical Engineering Medical Science Philosophy Physics Political Science & International Relations Psychology Public Administration Sociology Statistics Zoology Literature of any one of the following languages: Arabic, Dogri, English, Hindi, Kashmiri, Persian, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu

Also Read: JKPSC CCE 2022 Recruitment: Check Salary and Vacancies Details

Also Read: JKPSC CCE 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Selection Process

Also Read: JKPSC CCE 2022 Mains: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF

Also Read: JKPSC CCE 2022 Mains: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

JKPSC CCE Preparation Tips 2022: Best 5 Last-Minute Tips

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 exam aims to assess the depth of understanding and overall intellectual traits of candidates rather than merely the range of their information and memory. The question papers of the examination will be of conventional (essay) type. The questions intend to test a candidate’s general awareness of a variety of subjects, which will have relevance for a career in Civil Services. Candidates will be assessed for their ability to analyze and present their views on conflicting socio-economic goals, objectives, and demands.

1. Check the marking scheme, qualifying criteria, and evaluation scheme

(a) The paper on English will be of Matriculation or equivalent standard and will be of qualifying nature. The marks obtained in this paper will not be counted for ranking.

(b) Evaluation of the papers, namely, ‘Essay’, ‘General Studies’ and Optional Subject of all the candidates would be done simultaneously along with evaluation of their qualifying paper in English but the papers on ‘Essay’, General Studies, and Optional Subject of only such candidates will be taken cognizance of who obtain 25% marks in ‘English’ as minimum qualifying standard in this qualifying paper.

(c) Marks obtained by the candidates for Paper I-VII only will be counted for merit ranking. However, the Commission will have the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all of these papers.

2. Check the syllabus, pattern of questions, range of topics to cover in each paper

The aim of the Qualifying paper of English is to test the candidate’s ability to read and understand serious discursive prose and to express his ideas clearly and correctly. The pattern of questions would be as follows: Comprehension of given passages, precis writing, usage and vocabulary, and short essays.

Essay: Candidates may be required to write essays on multiple topics. They will be expected to keep close to the subject of the essay, arrange their ideas in an orderly fashion, and write concisely. Credit will be given for effective and exact expression.

The scope of the syllabus for optional subject papers (Paper VI and Paper VII) for the examination is broadly of the honors degree level i.e. a level higher than the bachelor’s degree and lower than the master’s degree. In the case of Engineering, Medical Science, and Law, the level corresponds to the bachelor’s degree.

3. Solve JKPSC Mains Previous Years’ Question Papers

Check below the official JKPSC CCE Previous Years’ Question Papers PDF for 2021 and 2018.

JKPSC Combined Competitive Exam Mains Papers - 2021 Papers Download PDF Compulsory Subjects (English, Essay, General Studies-I, II, III, IV) Download PDF Optional Paper-I Download PDF Optional Paper-II Download PDF

JKPSC Combined Competitive Exam Mains Papers - 2018 Papers Download PDF Compulsory Subjects (Essay, General Studies-I, II, III, IV) and Optional Paper-I Download PDF Optional Paper-II Download PDF English Download PDF

4. Do not take up new topics, Revision is the key

Candidates are advised to stick to their study plan. The last few days before the exam are crucial for revision. Going through all that you have prepared is beneficial in acing your preparation. Refrain from taking up new topics or making the mistake of getting stuck on topics/questions. Utilize this time to practice, practice, and practice. Analyze your performance by solving past years’ papers and assess where you make room for little improvement. Read newspapers, NCERT books, editorials, etc to expand your knowledge of current affairs, history, geography, polity, science, environmental issues, etc. Stay abreast with the latest events and news in Jammu & Kashmir. Carefully choose your optional subjects.

5. Focus on mental, physical, and emotional health to keep your A-game

Candidates should not underestimate the value of good sleep and food. A healthy body is a half-battle won. One should keep a tab on their sleeping and eating habits. Focus on being calm and relaxed. Avoid leaving your exam day preparations such as admit card, paperwork, documents, etc for the last day. Arrange everything in advance and keep them in order to avoid panic and stress. Do not pull an all-nighter just before the exam day.

Wish you the best!

JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022