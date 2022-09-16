JKPSC CCE 2022 Mains: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Exam to be held on 21st November 2022 (Tentative). JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Cards 2022 will be available for downloading about two weeks before the date of exam.

JKPSC CCE 2022 Mains: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF
JKPSC CCE 2022 Mains: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

JKPSC CCE Mains Syllabus: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission will be conducting the J&K CCE 2022 Mains Examination on 21st November 2022 for the eligible applicants who are domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and who have qualified the J&K Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam 2022. The JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Cards 2022 will be available for download about two weeks before the date of the examination. The JKPSC CCE Mains Exam will be held at Srinagar and Jammu for which a candidate will be given an option.

In this article, we have shared the JKPSC CCE 2022 Mains Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

JKPSC CCE 2022 Calendar

JKPSC CCE 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

19th April 2022

Online Application Start Date

25th April 2022

Online Application End Date

26th May 2022

JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card Date

15th July 2022 Onwards

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Date

31st July 2022

JKPSCE CCE Mains Date

21st November (Tentative)

JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Pattern 2022

The JKPSC CCE Mains Exam will consist of a written examination and a Personality Test (Interview). The written exam will consist of 8 papers of conventional essay type. The JKPSC CCE Mains Exam will comprise of 1 qualifying paper and 7 papers (that will be counted for merit). Each paper will be of three hours duration. The Mains Written Exam will carry a total of 1750 marks. The personality test (interview) will carry 250 marks. Hence, the grand total after the personality test (interview) will be 2000 marks.

Papers

Subjects

Total Marks

Qualifying paper

 

 

English

300

Papers to be counted for merit

 

Paper I

Essay

250

Paper II

General Studies-I (Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society)

250

Paper III

General Studies-II (Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations)

250

Paper IV

General Studies –III (Technology, Economic Development, Bio-diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management)

250

Paper V

General Studies –IV (Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude)

250

Paper VI

Optional Subject- Paper I

250

Paper VII

Optional Subject- Paper II

250

Total

1750

List of Optional Subjects

List of Optional Subjects

List of Optional Subjects

Agriculture

Economics

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science

Electrical Engineering

Anthropology

Geography

Botany

Geology

Chemistry

History

Civil Engineering

Law

Commerce and Accountancy

Management

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Medical Science

Philosophy

Physics

Political Science & International Relations

Psychology

Public Administration

Sociology

Statistics

Zoology

Literature of any one of the following languages: Arabic, Dogri, English, Hindi, Kashmiri, Persian, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu

Also Read: JKPSC CCE 2022 Recruitment: Check Salary and Vacancies Details

Also Read: JKPSC CCE 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Selection Process

Also Read: JKPSC CCE 2022 Mains: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF

JKPSC CCE Mains Syllabus 2022

Papers

Subjects

Download PDF

Qualifying paper

  

English

Download PDF

(Page 24)

Papers to be counted for merit

  

Paper I

Essay

Download PDF

(Page 24)

Paper II

General Studies-I (Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society)

Download PDF

(Page 25)

Paper III

General Studies-II (Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations)

Download PDF

(Page 25-26)

Paper IV

General Studies –III (Technology, Economic Development, Bio-diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management)

Download PDF

(Page 26-27)

Paper V

General Studies –IV (Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude)

Download PDF

(Page 27-28)

Optional Subjects

Agriculture Paper-I & II

Download PDF (Page 28-30)

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science

Download PDF (Page 30-35)

Anthropology

Download PDF (Page 35-38)

Botany

Download PDF (Page 39-41)

Chemistry

Download PDF (Page 41-43)

Civil Engineering

Download PDF (Page 43-47)

Commerce and Accountancy

Download PDF (Page 47-50)

Economics

Download PDF (Page 50-51)

Electrical Engineering

Download PDF (Page 52-53)

Geography

Download PDF (Page 53-56)

Geology

Download PDF (Page 56-57)

History

Download PDF (Page 58-62)

Law

Download PDF (Page 63-65)

Management

Download PDF (Page 65-67)

Mathematics

Download PDF (Page 67-69)

Mechanical Engineering

Download PDF (Page 69-71)

Medical Science

Download PDF (Page 71-73)

Philosophy

Download PDF (Page 73-74)

Physics

Download PDF (Page 75-77)

Political Science & International Relations

Download PDF (Page 77-79)

Psychology

Download PDF (Page 79-82)

Public Administration

Download PDF (Page 82-84)

Sociology

Download PDF (Page 84-86)

Statistics

Download PDF (Page 87-89)

Zoology

Download PDF (Page 89-91)

Languages

 

Arabic

Download PDF (Page 92-93)

Dogri

Download PDF (Page 93-95)

English

Download PDF (Page 95-97)

Hindi

Download PDF (Page 97-100)

Kashmiri

Download PDF (Page 100-102)

Persian

Download PDF (Page 102-103)

Punjabi

Download PDF (Page 103-105)

Sanskrit

Download PDF (Page 106-108)

Urdu

Download PDF (Page 108-109)

What After JKPSC CCE Mains 2022?

Candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Main Examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, in any or all the papers (Paper I to Paper VII) will be called for an interview for a Personality Test.

The candidates shall be short-listed for interview on the basis of overall merit obtained by them in the Main Examination. The number of candidates to be summoned for the Personality Test (interview) will not be more than thrice the number of vacancies to be filled. The Personality Test (interview) will carry 250 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks). Failure to appear in the interview shall render a candidate ineligible for being recommended for appointment notwithstanding the marks obtained by him in the written examination.

Merit List: Marks thus obtained by the candidates in the Main Examination (written part as well as interview) would determine the final order of merit.

A candidate who fails to secure such minimum number of marks as are fixed by the Commission in their discretion in one or more than one paper, shall, however, not be eligible to be called for Personality Test (interview).

JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play