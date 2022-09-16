JKPSC CCE 2022 Mains: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Exam to be held on 21st November 2022 (Tentative). JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Cards 2022 will be available for downloading about two weeks before the date of exam.

JKPSC CCE Mains Syllabus: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission will be conducting the J&K CCE 2022 Mains Examination on 21st November 2022 for the eligible applicants who are domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and who have qualified the J&K Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam 2022. The JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Cards 2022 will be available for download about two weeks before the date of the examination. The JKPSC CCE Mains Exam will be held at Srinagar and Jammu for which a candidate will be given an option.

In this article, we have shared the JKPSC CCE 2022 Mains Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

JKPSC CCE 2022 Calendar

JKPSC CCE 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 19th April 2022 Online Application Start Date 25th April 2022 Online Application End Date 26th May 2022 JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card Date 15th July 2022 Onwards JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 31st July 2022 JKPSCE CCE Mains Date 21st November (Tentative)

JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Pattern 2022

The JKPSC CCE Mains Exam will consist of a written examination and a Personality Test (Interview). The written exam will consist of 8 papers of conventional essay type. The JKPSC CCE Mains Exam will comprise of 1 qualifying paper and 7 papers (that will be counted for merit). Each paper will be of three hours duration. The Mains Written Exam will carry a total of 1750 marks. The personality test (interview) will carry 250 marks. Hence, the grand total after the personality test (interview) will be 2000 marks.

Papers Subjects Total Marks Qualifying paper English 300 Papers to be counted for merit Paper I Essay 250 Paper II General Studies-I (Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society) 250 Paper III General Studies-II (Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations) 250 Paper IV General Studies –III (Technology, Economic Development, Bio-diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management) 250 Paper V General Studies –IV (Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude) 250 Paper VI Optional Subject- Paper I 250 Paper VII Optional Subject- Paper II 250 Total 1750

List of Optional Subjects

List of Optional Subjects List of Optional Subjects Agriculture Economics Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science Electrical Engineering Anthropology Geography Botany Geology Chemistry History Civil Engineering Law Commerce and Accountancy Management Mathematics Mechanical Engineering Medical Science Philosophy Physics Political Science & International Relations Psychology Public Administration Sociology Statistics Zoology Literature of any one of the following languages: Arabic, Dogri, English, Hindi, Kashmiri, Persian, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu

JKPSC CCE Mains Syllabus 2022

What After JKPSC CCE Mains 2022?

Candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Main Examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, in any or all the papers (Paper I to Paper VII) will be called for an interview for a Personality Test.

The candidates shall be short-listed for interview on the basis of overall merit obtained by them in the Main Examination. The number of candidates to be summoned for the Personality Test (interview) will not be more than thrice the number of vacancies to be filled. The Personality Test (interview) will carry 250 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks). Failure to appear in the interview shall render a candidate ineligible for being recommended for appointment notwithstanding the marks obtained by him in the written examination.

Merit List: Marks thus obtained by the candidates in the Main Examination (written part as well as interview) would determine the final order of merit.

A candidate who fails to secure such minimum number of marks as are fixed by the Commission in their discretion in one or more than one paper, shall, however, not be eligible to be called for Personality Test (interview).

JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022