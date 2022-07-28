JKPSC CCE 2022 Prelims Exam on 31st July 2022: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

Download JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022 for JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam that will be held on 31st July 2022. Check top 5 tips for exam preparation to score high in General Studies Paper-I and Paper-II.

JKPSC CCE Prelims Tips and Tricks 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission will be conducting the J&K CCE 2022 Preliminary Examination on 31st July 2022 for the eligible applicants who are domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022 is available for download till 31st July onwards. The JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam will be held at Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu, Doda & Rajouri.

In this article, we have shared the JKPSC CCE 2022 Prelims Tips and Tricks to score high in General Studies Paper-I and Paper-II.

JKPSC CCE 2022 Calendar

JKPSC CCE 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 19th April 2022 Online Application Start Date 25th April 2022 Online Application End Date 26th May 2022 JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 31st July 2022 JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card Date 15th July 2022 Onwards JKPSCE CCE Mains Date 28th October 2022 (Tentative)

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

The JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam will consist of two papers (General Studies-I and General Studies-II). The paper will consist Multiple Objective Type (MCQ) questions. Each paper will carry 200 marks. The marks obtained in the Prelims Exam will be counted for shortlisting for the Main exam.

Exam paper Subjects Marks Time Duration Paper – I General Studies – I 200 2 Hours Paper-II General Studies – II 200 2 Hours

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2022 Best 5 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise syllabus, exam pattern, exam date, exam schedule

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2022 will consist of two papers (General Studies-I and General Studies-II). Both papers will include 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) each. The total marks allotted are 200 Marks for each paper. The duration of each paper will be 2 hours. The Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2022 shall be conducted on 31st July 2022 (Sunday) in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answer, Avoid Guesswork

There will be negative marking for incorrect answers to all questions. The paper will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each question will have 4 options marked as A, B, C, & D. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and there will be the same penalty as above for that question. If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

3. Check Section-wise Important Topics

General Studies Paper-I Important Topics General Science Focus areas will be general awareness, scientific temper, comprehension and appreciation of scientific phenomena of everyday observation including new areas of importance like Information Technology, Biotechnology, Environmental Science. Current Events of National and International Importance Focus areas will be culture, music, arts, literature, sports, governance, societal and developmental issues, industry, business, globalisation, and interplay among nations. Indian Polity and Economy Focus areas will be knowledge of India’s political system and the Constitution of India, social systems and public administration, economic development in India, regional and international security issues and human rights including its indicators. History of India Focus areas will be social, economic and political aspects of the history of India, and growth of nationalism and freedom movement. Indian and World Geography Focus areas will be physical, social and economic aspects of geography pertaining to India and the World.

Paper-II (General Studies-II) will comprise question from (i) Comprehension, (ii) Interpersonal skills including communication skills, (iii) Logical reasoning and analytical ability, (iv) Decision-making and problem-solving, (v) General mental ability, and (vi) Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude etc.–Class X level), Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc.–Class X level).

4. Do not take up new topics, Solve mock tests, previous years’ questions papers, quizzes

Candidates should utilize the last few days before the exam day to practice previous years’ question papers, and solve mock tests and quizzes on General Knowledge and Current Affairs. Candidates will have only 2 hours, so it is crucial to get into the practice of solving papers with a timer. Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the General Studies-I as fixed by the Commission at their discretion and a minimum of 33 per cent marks in General Studies-II shall be shortlisted for the Mains exam.

5. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card well in advance to avoid last minute rush. All candidates must carry a copy of their Aadhar Card as proof of identity. Do not write anything related or unrelated to the exam on the admit card. Due to four-tier security/frisking/photography at the exam venue, candidates are advised to report at the exam venue at least two hours before the commencement of the exam, i.e., by or before 7.30 AM in case of GS-I Paper and at least one hour before the commencement of the second session in case of GS-II Paper, i.e., by or before 12.30 PM. As photography is mandatory, if a candidate is not photographed before entering the exam hall, his/her OMR sheet shall not be evaluated. Entry to the exam venue shall be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. If a candidate appears at a center/venue other than the one notified/allotted by the Commission, the Response Sheet shall not be evaluated and the candidature is liable to cancellation.

JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)