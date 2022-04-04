JKPSC CCE Mains 2022: Admit cards and Exam Date (Released) @jkpsc.nic.in, Download Direct Link Here

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) released the JKPSC CCE Admit Card at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates can check the exam schedule here.

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has relased a notification regarding Jammu & Kashmir combined competitive (Main) Examination 2022 (JKCCE Mains 2022) on its website jkpsc.nic.in. As per the notic, the commission is conducting JK CCE Mains from 8th of April, 2022 to 17 of April 2O22 in one session from 03:00 pM to 06:00 PM.

The admit cards for the same are available on the official website. The candidates who are appearing in the exam on the scheduled date and time can download JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card through the link below:

How to Download JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of JKPSC - http://jkpsc.nic.in/ You will see a link flashing on the homepage ‘01/04/2022 Admit Cards for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination,2021’ Click on this link Enter your CCE (Mains) Application Form and Click on ‘Submit’ Button Download JKPSC Mains Admit Card 2022

Important Note: In case you are not able to download your admit card check your form no. on Online Application Form of Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination or you may contact the (Computer Section) J&K Public Service Commission, Bakshi Nagar Jammu/Solina, Srinagar, alongwith a valid proof.

JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule: