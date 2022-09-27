JKPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Prosecuting Officer Post, Check Interview Schedule Here

Jammu & Kashmir PSC has released the Admit Card for the Prosecuting Officer post on its official website - jkpsc.nic.in. Check download link here.

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Interview Admit Card 2022 Download: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Prosecuting Officer post on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the JK Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination are able to appear in the Interview round for the Prosecuting Officer Post.

Candidates qualified in the mains exam for the same can download the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Interview Admit Card 2022 available on the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) - jkpsc.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Interview Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Interview Admit Card 2022





In a bid to download the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Interview Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide the login credentials including Application Form Number and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

It is noted that JKPSC will be conducting the Prosecuting Officer post from 28 September to 13 October 2022. Candidates qualified in the Prosecuting Officer Mains exam will have to appear for the interview round as per the schedule available on the official website. Candidates are advised to bring all the original certificate/testimonials/marksheets on the date of interview.

You can download the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Interview Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How To Download: JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Interview Admit Card 2022