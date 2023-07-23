JKPSC KAS Prelims Question Paper 2023: Paper 1, 2 Answer Key PDF

JKPSC CCE Prelims Question Paper 2023 Answer Key: The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the answer key on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Check process to raise objection

The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has completed its prelims exam on July 24, 2023 across the state. The Commission is recruiting a total 75 various vacancies of Junior scale administrative officers including J&K Accounts (G) Service, and J&K Police (G) Service and others.

All those students who appeared in the JKPSC prelims exam will be able to download the answer key from the official website of the Commission. The Answer keys will be made available on the official website – jkpsc.nic.in.

It is expected that Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission will upload the official answer key on its official website soon after completion of the exam.

You can download the JKPSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download JKPSC KAS Prelims Question Paper 2023 Answer Key?

Go to the official website of Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission i.e., jkpsc.nic.in. Move to What's New section on the home page. Click on the link that shows ‘provisional answer key of combined competitive prelims exam 2023’ on the home page. You will get the pdf of the required answer key in a new window. Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates should note that if they find any discrepancies or have doubts regarding the answer key of the question papers, they can raise the objections for the answers. You can raise your objections in online mode as displayed by the You can contact the concerned person for details in this regard.

You can raise your objections after paying the fee per question as mentioned on the short notification. You will have to submit proof of payment of a fee after following the guidelines mentioned on the short notice. You can check the details of the process to raise objections on the official website.