JKPSC MO 2020 Answer Key Released @jkpsc.nic.in, Download Here

JKPSC MO 2020 Answer Key: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released JKPSC MO 2020 Answer Key on its website. All candidates appeared in the JKPSC MO 2020 Written Test can now check the provisional answer keys at the official website of JKPSC.i.e.jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC MO 2020 Exam was held on 1 November 2020 at various exam centres of the state. All such candidates can now download JKPSC MO 2020 Answer Key through the official website. If any candidate has any objection against the JKPSC MO 2020 Answer Key, he/she may represent on prescribed format evidence and fee of Rs. 500/- per question in the form of Demand Draft.

The fee will be refunded in case of genuine/correct representation. The representations should reach to the controller of Exams, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission within a period of three days from the date of its publication. The commission shall not entertain any such representations after the expiry of the stipulated period.i.e. 4 November 2020. The candidates can download JKPSC MO 2020 Answer Key by clicking on the provided link given below.

Download JKPSC MO 2020 Answer Key PDF

Official Website

After analysing the representations, the commission will release JKPSC MO 2020 Final Answer Keys and then, the result. All candidates are advised to download the JKPSC MO 2020 Provisional Answer Keys and raise objections if any before the last date.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 900 vacancies of Medical Officer in Health and Family Welfare Department. The online application for JKPSC MO Recruitment 2020 was started on 5 August 2020 and continued till 4 September 2020. The candidates can download JKPSC MO 2020 Provisional Answer Key by clicking on the above link.