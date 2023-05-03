JKPSC PO Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Out @jkpsc.nic.in: Download Prosecuting Officer Exam Schedule Here

Jammu Kashmir PSF has released a short notice regarding the mains exam schedule for the post on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Download the pdf here.

JKPSC PO Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Update: The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has released a short notice regarding the mains exam schedule for the post on its official website. The J and K Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022 will be held from May 31, 2023 onwards. Candidates who have qualified successfully for the Prosecuting Officer posts can check the detailed exam schedule from the official website of JKPSC-jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates qualified in the Prosecuting Officer ( Prelims) Examination can download the detailed exam programme/date/time from the official website. However you can download the JKPSC PO Mains Exam Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC PO Mains Exam Schedule 2023





JKPSC PO Mains Exam Schedule 2023: Overview

The Commission is set to conduct the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination from May 31 to June 15, 2023 with the schedule available on the official website. Exams will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. Written exam for qualifying paper i.e. English will be held on May 31, 2023. Written exam for the subject paper I including Legal Drafting and Pleading will be held on June 02, 2023. You can check the details of the exam programme here.

Date Subject May 31, 2023 Qualifying Paper-English June 02, 2023 Paper I Legal Drafting and Pleading June 05, 2023 Paper II Constitutional Law June 07, 2023 Paper III Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 June 09, 2023 Paper IV Indian Penal Code 1860 June 12, 2023 Paper V Indian Evidence Act 1872 June 14, 2023 Paper VI Special Laws I June 15, 2023 Paper VII Special Laws II

JKPSC PO Mains Exam Schedule 2023: Venue/Admit Card Update

Commission will release the details of the venue of the examination including the Admit Card in due course of time. Candidates will have to download their exam admit card from the link uploaded by the Commission after providing their login credentials. You can fetch the essential login credentials from the details provided by you during the submission of application form for the above posts.



How To Download: JKPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Update