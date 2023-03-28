JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

JKPSC PO Result 2023 OUT: Get Direct Link to Download Prelims PDF

JKPSC PO Result 2023: Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has released the result for Prosecuting Officer posts. Know here the process how to download JKPSC PO Prelims Result 2023 PDF and check all details. 

JKPSC PO Result 2023 OUT
JKPSC PO Result 2023 OUT

JKPSC PO Result 2023 Out: Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the  Result for Prosecuting Officer Prelims 2023 (JKPSC PO Prelims Result 2023). Candidates can download JKPSC PO  Result by visiting the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC PO Prelims Result 2023

JKPSC has released a notification containing roll no. of candidates who cleared JKPSC Prosecuting Officer 2023  prelims exam and are shortlisted for mains exam. This year there are a total of 120 vacancies notified out for which a total of 816 candidates are selected to appear for mains exam.  JKPSC PO Prelims 2023 exam  was conducted on 29 January 2023 and 16 March 2023. The candidates who appeared for the Prelims can check their result by downloading the official result notification PDF.

JKPSC PO Result 2023: Overview

Candidates can check the below table for getting result details.

Event

Details

Recruiting Body

Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) 

Name Of Exam

JKPSC PO Recruitment 2023

No of Vacancies

120

No. of Candidates selected 

816

Date of Result Announced 

27 March 2023

Date of Mains Exam

28 May 2023

How to Download JKPSC PO Result 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKPSC at-https://jkpsc.nic.in/  

Step 2: Visit the what's new section and here click on link titled- “Declaration of result of Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination, 2022”

Step 3: A PDF of JKPSC PO Result 2023 will open. 

Step 4: Check your Roll No. in the Result PDF. 

Take a printout of the Result and keep safe for future reference. The direct link to download the JKPSC PO  Result is given below. 

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Result 2023

A total of 816 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the mains exam. 

JKPSC PO  Result 2023

Direct Link to download

 

