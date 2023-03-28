JKPSC PO Result 2023 OUT: Get Direct Link to Download Prelims PDF

JKPSC PO Result 2023: Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has released the result for Prosecuting Officer posts. Know here the process how to download JKPSC PO Prelims Result 2023 PDF and check all details.

JKPSC PO Result 2023 Out: Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Result for Prosecuting Officer Prelims 2023 (JKPSC PO Prelims Result 2023). Candidates can download JKPSC PO Result by visiting the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC PO Prelims Result 2023

JKPSC has released a notification containing roll no. of candidates who cleared JKPSC Prosecuting Officer 2023 prelims exam and are shortlisted for mains exam. This year there are a total of 120 vacancies notified out for which a total of 816 candidates are selected to appear for mains exam. JKPSC PO Prelims 2023 exam was conducted on 29 January 2023 and 16 March 2023. The candidates who appeared for the Prelims can check their result by downloading the official result notification PDF.

JKPSC PO Result 2023: Overview

Candidates can check the below table for getting result details.

Event Details Recruiting Body Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Name Of Exam JKPSC PO Recruitment 2023 No of Vacancies 120 No. of Candidates selected 816 Date of Result Announced 27 March 2023 Date of Mains Exam 28 May 2023

How to Download JKPSC PO Result 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKPSC at-https://jkpsc.nic.in/

Step 2: Visit the what's new section and here click on link titled- “Declaration of result of Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination, 2022”

Step 3: A PDF of JKPSC PO Result 2023 will open.

Step 4: Check your Roll No. in the Result PDF.

Take a printout of the Result and keep safe for future reference. The direct link to download the JKPSC PO Result is given below.

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Result 2023

A total of 816 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the mains exam.