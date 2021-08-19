Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

 JKPSC Recruitment 2021 for 53 Physical Training Instructor, Apply Now @ jkpsc.nic.in

Created On: Aug 19, 2021 18:25 IST
 JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Physical Training Instructor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 September 2021. The online applications will start on jkpsc.nic.in from 23 August 2021 onwards. A total of 53 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 23 August 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: 22 September 2021

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Physical Training Instructor  - 53 Posts

 JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Physical Education or Master’s Degree in Sports Science with at least 55% marks. The candidate must have cleared NET/SLET/SET conduct ted by the U7GS, CSIR /AIU.

 JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download  JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active on 23 Aug

Official Website

 JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Band= 15600- 39,100+AGP Rs. 6000

 JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be based on the Performance of the candidate in the interview/viva voce, Weightage to academic merit and Interview/ Viva Voce.

How to apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents through the online mode latest by 22 September 2021.

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General Category = Rs.1000.00

 Reserved Categories = Rs.500.00

 PHC Candidates = Nil

