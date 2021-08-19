 JKPSC Recruitment 2021 for 53 Physical Training Instructor, Apply Now @ jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification released at jkpsc.nic.in for 53 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Physical Training Instructor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 September 2021. The online applications will start on jkpsc.nic.in from 23 August 2021 onwards. A total of 53 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 August 2021

Last date for submission of application: 22 September 2021

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Physical Training Instructor - 53 Posts

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Physical Education or Master’s Degree in Sports Science with at least 55% marks. The candidate must have cleared NET/SLET/SET conduct ted by the U7GS, CSIR /AIU.

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active on 23 Aug

Official Website

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Band= 15600- 39,100+AGP Rs. 6000

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on the Performance of the candidate in the interview/viva voce, Weightage to academic merit and Interview/ Viva Voce.

How to apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents through the online mode latest by 22 September 2021.

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General Category = Rs.1000.00

Reserved Categories = Rs.500.00

PHC Candidates = Nil

