JKPSC Recruitment 2022 for 126 Assistant Professor Posts

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has issued a notice for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in different disciplines /Libraiana/PTI in government degree colleges of JK (UT) of the Higher Education Department. Candidates can apply t online from 30 May to 29 June 2022 at jkpsc.nic.in. However, candidates can edit their application from 30 June 2022 to 02 July 2022.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 30 May 2022
- Last Date of Application - 29 June 2022
- Application Edit Date - 30 June to 02 July 2022
JKPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 126
- English - 13
- Functional English - 4
- English Literature - 1
- Physics - 1
- Chemistry - 11
- Botany - 4
- Computer Application - 17
- Statistics - 3
- Food Science - 1
- Food Science and Quality Control - 15
- Fisheries - 1
- Pol. Science - 3
- Punjabi -11
- Sanskrit - 2
- Dogri - 5
- Home Science - 2
- Commerce - 3
- Maths -2
- Geology - 1
- Music - 12
- Librarian - 13
- PTI - 1
JKPSC Assistant Professor Salary:
Rs. 15600-39100 +AGP Rs. 6000 Pre Revised (57000) Level 10
Eligibility Criteria for JKPSC Assistant Professor Posts
Educational Qualification:
The candidates should have Ph.D (Relevant Discipline), NET/ SLET/ SET
JKPSC Assistant Professor Age Limit:
- Age Limit for OM Candidates: 40 Years
- Reserved & In Service Candidates: 43 Years
- Physically Challenged Candidates: 42 Years
How to Apply for JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 30 May to 29 June 2022
Application Fee:
- For General Candidates: Rs 1000/-
- For Reserved Candidates: Rs 500/-
- PHC Candidates: NIL