JKPSC Recruitment 2022 for 126 Assistant Professor Posts

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission is hiring 126 Assistant Professors. Candidates can check the details here.

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has issued a notice for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in different disciplines /Libraiana/PTI in government degree colleges of JK (UT) of the Higher Education Department. Candidates can apply t online from 30 May to 29 June 2022 at jkpsc.nic.in. However, candidates can edit their application from 30 June 2022 to 02 July 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 30 May 2022

Last Date of Application - 29 June 2022

Application Edit Date - 30 June to 02 July 2022

JKPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 126

English - 13

Functional English - 4

English Literature - 1

Physics - 1

Chemistry - 11

Botany - 4

Computer Application - 17

Statistics - 3

Food Science - 1

Food Science and Quality Control - 15

Fisheries - 1

Pol. Science - 3

Punjabi -11

Sanskrit - 2

Dogri - 5

Home Science - 2

Commerce - 3

Maths -2

Geology - 1

Music - 12

Librarian - 13

PTI - 1

JKPSC Assistant Professor Salary:

Rs. 15600-39100 +AGP Rs. 6000 Pre Revised (57000) Level 10

Eligibility Criteria for JKPSC Assistant Professor Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have Ph.D (Relevant Discipline), NET/ SLET/ SET

JKPSC Assistant Professor Age Limit:

Age Limit for OM Candidates: 40 Years

Reserved & In Service Candidates: 43 Years

Physically Challenged Candidates: 42 Years

How to Apply for JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 30 May to 29 June 2022

Application Fee: