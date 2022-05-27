Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 for 126 Assistant Professor Posts

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission is hiring 126 Assistant Professors. Candidates can check the details here.

Updated: May 27, 2022 09:46 IST
JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has issued a notice for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in different disciplines /Libraiana/PTI in government degree colleges of JK (UT) of the Higher Education Department. Candidates can apply t online from 30 May to 29 June 2022 at jkpsc.nic.in. However, candidates can edit their application from 30 June 2022 to 02 July 2022.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 30 May 2022
  • Last Date of Application - 29 June 2022
  • Application Edit Date - 30 June to 02 July 2022

JKPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 126

  • English - 13
  • Functional English - 4
  • English Literature - 1
  • Physics - 1
  • Chemistry - 11
  • Botany - 4
  • Computer Application - 17
  • Statistics - 3
  • Food Science - 1
  • Food Science and Quality Control - 15
  • Fisheries - 1
  • Pol. Science - 3
  • Punjabi -11
  • Sanskrit - 2
  • Dogri - 5
  • Home Science - 2
  • Commerce - 3
  • Maths -2
  • Geology - 1
  • Music - 12
  • Librarian - 13
  • PTI - 1

JKPSC Assistant Professor Salary:

Rs. 15600-39100 +AGP Rs. 6000 Pre Revised (57000) Level 10

Eligibility Criteria for JKPSC Assistant Professor Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have Ph.D (Relevant Discipline), NET/ SLET/ SET

JKPSC Assistant Professor Age Limit:

  • Age Limit for OM Candidates: 40 Years
  • Reserved & In Service Candidates: 43 Years
  • Physically Challenged Candidates: 42 Years

How to Apply for JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 30 May to 29 June 2022

Application Fee:

  • For General Candidates: Rs 1000/-
  • For Reserved Candidates: Rs 500/-
  • PHC Candidates: NIL

 

