JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts @jkpsc.nic.in, Download PDF

JKPSC has invited online application for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post on its official website. Check JKPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released notification for the 35 posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 26 May 2022 at jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including B.V.Sc and A.H. Degree from a recognized university can apply for these posts. All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Dates for JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 27 April 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 May 2022

Editing of the Online Application Form: 28 May to 30 May 2022.



Vacancy Details for JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon-35

Eligibility Criteria for JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have B.V. Sc and A.H. Degree from a recognized University.

Desirable: B.V.Sc and A.H.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Pay Scale for JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Level-9 52700-166700

JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:



How to Apply for JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification in online mode through the official website on or before 26 May 2022.