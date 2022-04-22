JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 (Out): Download PDF @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded a list of the candidates selected for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance). Those who appeared in JKSSB Accounts Assitant Exam 2022 can download JKSSB FFA Result by visiting the official website - jkssb.nic.in. You can also download JKSSB FAA Result through the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result Link given below:

How to Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 ?