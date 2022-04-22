Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 (Out): Download PDF @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 has been released by Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board at jkssb.nic.in Candidates JKSSB FAA PDF Here.

Created On: Apr 22, 2022 15:55 IST
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded a list of the candidates selected for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance). Those who appeared in JKSSB Accounts Assitant Exam 2022 can download JKSSB FFA Result by visiting the official website - jkssb.nic.in. You can also download JKSSB FAA Result through the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result Link given below:

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result Download Link

How to Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of JKSSB
  2. Click on the link - Result/Score Sheet of OMR based Objective type Written Test for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Under Item No 106, held on 06th of March, 2022.
  3. Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result PDF
  4. Check roll numbers of selected candidates here

