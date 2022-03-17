JKSSB Admit Card 2022 (Out) for JE, JLA, ALO and Other Posts, Download @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Admit Card 2022 has been released by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Law officer, Junior Legal Assistant, Reader and Legal Assistant at jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Admit Card 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card of OMR Based Objective Type Written Exam scheduled to be held on 20 March 2022 for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Law officer, Junior Legal Assistant, Reader and Legal Assistant at the Official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in.

The candidates can get access to the Admit Cards from the main homepage by entering Application, No. and DOB.

How to Download JKSSB Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in. Click on ‘Admit Card /Hall Ticket for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Law officer, Junior Legal Assistant, Reader and Legal Assistant, Various Cadres and various Advertisement Notification Nos held on 20.03.2022. ‘ Provide your details Download JKSSB JE Admit Card and Other

The exam will be conducted from 12.00 noon to 2.00 pm on Sunday.

In case a candidate is not able to download his/her admit card, he/she can represent before the Board, along with evidence in support of his/her claim by or before 19 March 2022. No claims in this regard will be accepted after 19 March 2022.