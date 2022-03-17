JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

JKSSB Admit Card 2022 (Out) for JE, JLA, ALO and Other Posts, Download @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Admit Card 2022 has been released by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Law officer, Junior Legal Assistant, Reader and Legal Assistant at jkssb.nic.in.

Created On: Mar 17, 2022 15:36 IST
JKSSB Admit Card 2022
JKSSB Admit Card 2022

JKSSB Admit Card 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card of OMR Based Objective Type Written Exam scheduled to be held on 20 March 2022 for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Law officer, Junior Legal Assistant, Reader and Legal Assistant at the Official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in.

The candidates can get access to the Admit Cards from the main homepage by entering Application, No. and DOB.

JKSSB Admit Card Download Link

How to Download JKSSB Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in.
  2. Click on ‘Admit Card /Hall Ticket for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Law officer, Junior Legal Assistant, Reader and Legal Assistant, Various Cadres and various Advertisement Notification Nos held on 20.03.2022. ‘
  3. Provide your details
  4. Download JKSSB JE Admit Card and Other

The exam will be conducted from 12.00 noon to 2.00 pm on Sunday.

In case a candidate is not able to download his/her admit card, he/she can represent before the Board, along with evidence in support of his/her claim by or before 19 March 2022. No claims in this regard will be accepted after 19 March 2022.

FAQ

What is JKSSB JE Exam Date ?

20 March 2022

How to Download JKSSB SI Admit Card 2022 ?

The candidates can download JKSSB SI Admit Card 2022 on jkssb.nic.in.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.