JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2020-2021 Update: SSBJK Class IV/4th Class Hall Ticket Soon @jkssb.nic.in, Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus Here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had activated the link of JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2021 in the evening around 6 PM on 10 January 2021 on its website - jkssb.nic.in. Currently, the JKSSB Class IV Admit Card Link is not displaying on the website due to some reasons.

Created On: Feb 10, 2021 21:28 IST
JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had activated the link of JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2021 in the evening around 6 PM on 10 January 2021 on its website - jkssb.nic.in. Currently, the JKSSB Class IV Admit Card Link is not displaying on the official website due to some reasons.  A message has been showing while opening the link - 'We will get back to you shortly'. It is expected that JKSSB Admit Card Link shall be, again, activated soon on - admitcardbuilder.azurewebsites.net/app/E17549K086EC. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates regarding the JKSSB Admit Card 4th Class.

JKSSB Official Website

JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card Download Link (Deactivated)

JKSSB Class 4 Exam is scheduled to be held on 27 February (Saturday), 28 February (Sunday) and 01 March 2021 (Monday).

How to Download JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Hall Ticket/Admit Card for OMR Based Written Test for the posts of Class IV, Advertisement Notification No 01 of 2020’ given at the bottom left corner of the homepage
  3. A new page will open where you need to provide your Application Number and Date of Birth
  4. Click on 'Login' Button
  5. Download JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2020

JKSSB Class 4 Exam Pattern

The exam will have OMR Based Objective Type Questions on:

Subject Marks Time
Basis Mathematics 20 2 hours
Basis Reasoning 20
Basis English  20
 General Awareness and Science 40
Total 100

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. 

JKSSB Class 4 Syllabus

Basis Mathematics

  • Percentage
  • Average
  • Time, Work and Distance
  • Ration and Proportions
  • Problem of Age
  • Probability
  • LCM, HCF
  • Mensuration

Basis Reasoning

  • Analogies
  • Relationship concepts
  • Figure odd one out
  • Direct Sense
  • Figure Series completion
  • Venn Diagram
  • Number series
  • Coding/Decoding

Basis English

  • Articles
  • Synonyms
  • Antonyms
  • Preposition
  • Verbs
  • Reading comprehension
  • Determiners
  • Spellings
  • Sentences

General Awareness and Science

  • General current events (National Level)
  • Sports x India culture x India history x Indian geography x Capital/State x General Science x Health, Hygiene and Sanitation x Geography of Jammu and Kashmir x Culture of Jammu and Kashmir x History of Jammu and Kashmir

JKSSB Class 4 Answer Key

The board will upload tentative Answer Keys, in due course after the exam on its website Any representation regarding answer keys received within the time limit fixed by the Board at the time of uploading of the answer keys, will be scrutinized and the decision of the Board in this regard will be final. No representation regarding Answer keys shall be entertained, afterwards. 

Lakhs of candidates have applied for a total of 8000 vacancies for District/ Divisional / Union Territory (UT) Cadre Posts of Class –IV in Various Departments under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment).

FAQ

Is there negative marking in JKSSB Class 4 Exam 2021 ?

Yes, negative marking of 0.25 marks will be done for wrong answer.

What is required to download JKSSB Admit Card Class 4 ?

Your Application Number generated at time of filling online application and your Date of Birth are required to download JKSSB Admit Card ?

What is JKSSB Class 4 Exam Date ?

27 Feb, 28 Feb and 01 March 2021

How can I download JKSSB Class IV Admit Card 2021 ?

You can download JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card from the official website - https://admitcardbuilder.azurewebsites.net/app/E17549K086EC/
