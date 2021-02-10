JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2020-2021 Update: SSBJK Class IV/4th Class Hall Ticket Soon @jkssb.nic.in, Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus Here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had activated the link of JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2021 in the evening around 6 PM on 10 January 2021 on its website - jkssb.nic.in. Currently, the JKSSB Class IV Admit Card Link is not displaying on the official website due to some reasons. A message has been showing while opening the link - 'We will get back to you shortly'. It is expected that JKSSB Admit Card Link shall be, again, activated soon on - admitcardbuilder.azurewebsites.net/app/E17549K086EC. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates regarding the JKSSB Admit Card 4th Class.

JKSSB Class 4 Exam is scheduled to be held on 27 February (Saturday), 28 February (Sunday) and 01 March 2021 (Monday).

How to Download JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in Click on the link ‘Hall Ticket/Admit Card for OMR Based Written Test for the posts of Class IV, Advertisement Notification No 01 of 2020’ given at the bottom left corner of the homepage A new page will open where you need to provide your Application Number and Date of Birth Click on 'Login' Button Download JKSSB Class 4 Admit Card 2020

JKSSB Class 4 Exam Pattern

The exam will have OMR Based Objective Type Questions on:

Subject Marks Time Basis Mathematics 20 2 hours Basis Reasoning 20 Basis English 20 General Awareness and Science 40 Total 100

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

JKSSB Class 4 Syllabus

Basis Mathematics

Percentage

Average

Time, Work and Distance

Ration and Proportions

Problem of Age

Probability

LCM, HCF

Mensuration

Basis Reasoning

Analogies

Relationship concepts

Figure odd one out

Direct Sense

Figure Series completion

Venn Diagram

Number series

Coding/Decoding

Basis English

Articles

Synonyms

Antonyms

Preposition

Verbs

Reading comprehension

Determiners

Spellings

Sentences

General Awareness and Science

General current events (National Level)

Sports x India culture x India history x Indian geography x Capital/State x General Science x Health, Hygiene and Sanitation x Geography of Jammu and Kashmir x Culture of Jammu and Kashmir x History of Jammu and Kashmir

JKSSB Class 4 Answer Key

The board will upload tentative Answer Keys, in due course after the exam on its website Any representation regarding answer keys received within the time limit fixed by the Board at the time of uploading of the answer keys, will be scrutinized and the decision of the Board in this regard will be final. No representation regarding Answer keys shall be entertained, afterwards.

Lakhs of candidates have applied for a total of 8000 vacancies for District/ Divisional / Union Territory (UT) Cadre Posts of Class –IV in Various Departments under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment).