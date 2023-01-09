JKSSB Exam Date 2023 Out for District/ Divisional Cadre Posts @jkssb.nic.in: Download Schedule Here

Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam date for the post of Junior Assistant and others on its official website-jkssb.nic.in. Download PDF here.

JKSSB Exam Schedule 2023 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam date for the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator on its official website. JKSSB will be conducting the Computer Based Type Test (Skill Test) for the District/ Divisional Cadre Posts on 07 February 2023.All those candidates who have applied for these posts can download the JKSSB Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website of JKSSB-jkssb.nic.in.

As per the short notice released, the Computer Based Type Test (Skill Test) for the post of Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator under Advertisement Notification No: 01 of 2022 will be conducted on 07 February 2023. Exam will be conducted through National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology ( NIELIT ) at Srinagar and Jammu.

JKSSB will release the detailed division and candidate wise schedule with the downloading of Admit Cards date shortly on its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

Earlier JKSSB has launched recruitment drive for the posts of Junior Assistant from Item no. 001 to 008 and also for the post of Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator against Item No.- 009 to 017.

All those candidates applied for the above posts can download the JKSSB Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: JKSSB Exam Schedule 2023