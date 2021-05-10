Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

JKSSB May Exam 2021 Postponed for JE, Library Assistant, Draftsman and Other Posts, Download Notice @jkssb.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has postponed the exam which is scheduled from 24 May to 31 May due to COVD-19 situation in the state. Check Details Here

Created On: May 10, 2021 18:25 IST
JKSSB May Exam 2021
JKSSB May Exam 2021

JKSSB Exam 2021 Postponed: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has postponed the OMR/CBT exam which is scheduled from 24 May to 31 of May 2021 till further notice. The decision has been taken due to COVD-19 situation in the state. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.infor latest updates regarding the exam.

JKSSB was conducting the exam for the post of Junior Engineer, Driller, Foreman Grade I, Foreman/Senior Mechanic, Foreman/Technician, Draftsman (Civil), Librarian, Photo Librarian, Library Assistant, Cataloguer, Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian for various departments. A total of 513 vacancies were notified by the commission

As per the official notice, “Whereas, the J&K Services Selection Board vide Notice No. SSB/COE/2021/3378-87 dated 08.04.202 notified schedule for conduct of OMR/CBT Examinations for various posts from 24th May to 31st May 2021; and

Whereas, due to surge in COVID-19 cases across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and rapidly changing circumstances, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and health considerations, the J&K Services Selection Board has reached to the conclusion that it would not be feasible to conduct the aforesaid examinations on the scheduled/ notified dates in view of the prevailing situation.

 Now, therefore, in view of the above, the OMR/CBT Examinations for various posts scheduled to be conducted w.e.f. 24th May to 31st May 2021 is hereby postponed till further notice.

JKSSB Exam Notice Download
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

8 + 7 =
Post

Comments