JKSSB May Exam 2021 Postponed for JE, Library Assistant, Draftsman and Other Posts, Download Notice @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Exam 2021 Postponed: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has postponed the OMR/CBT exam which is scheduled from 24 May to 31 of May 2021 till further notice. The decision has been taken due to COVD-19 situation in the state. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.infor latest updates regarding the exam.

JKSSB was conducting the exam for the post of Junior Engineer, Driller, Foreman Grade I, Foreman/Senior Mechanic, Foreman/Technician, Draftsman (Civil), Librarian, Photo Librarian, Library Assistant, Cataloguer, Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian for various departments. A total of 513 vacancies were notified by the commission

As per the official notice, “Whereas, the J&K Services Selection Board vide Notice No. SSB/COE/2021/3378-87 dated 08.04.202 notified schedule for conduct of OMR/CBT Examinations for various posts from 24th May to 31st May 2021; and

Whereas, due to surge in COVID-19 cases across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and rapidly changing circumstances, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and health considerations, the J&K Services Selection Board has reached to the conclusion that it would not be feasible to conduct the aforesaid examinations on the scheduled/ notified dates in view of the prevailing situation.

Now, therefore, in view of the above, the OMR/CBT Examinations for various posts scheduled to be conducted w.e.f. 24th May to 31st May 2021 is hereby postponed till further notice.

