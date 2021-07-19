Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

JKSSB Recruitment 2021 for 329 Jr Assistant, Jr Steno, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited the online application link for recruitment 329Junior Assistant and Other Posts. Details Here

Created On: Jul 19, 2021 13:23 IST
JKSSB Recruitment 2021
JKSSB Recruitment 2021

JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Veterinary Pharmacist, Electrician, Jr Stenographer, Jr Librarian, Jr Grader,Rakhoverseer, Stock Assistant,PBX Operator, Inspector Fisheries/ Farm Manager/ Equivalent and Deputy Inspector Fisheries/Equivalent. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for JKSSB Recruitment 2021 from 04 August 2021. The last date of JKSSB Registration is 06 September 2021 on jkssb.nic.in.

A total of 329 vacancies are available for Animal /Sheep husbandry and Fisheries Department.More details on JKSSB Recruitment Notification 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, pay level in the PDF below.

JKSSB Recruitment Notification

JKSSB Website

Advertisement No.04 of 2021

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Registration: 04 August 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application: 06 September 2021

JKSSB Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 329

  1. Junior Assistant - 33
  2. Veterinary Pharmacist - 116
  3. Electrician - 01
  4. Junior Stenographer - 01
  5. Junior Librarian  - 01
  6. Junior Grader - 01
  7. Rakhoverseer - 02
  8. Stock Assistant - 121
  9. PBX Operator - 01
  10. Inspector Fisheries/ Farm Manager/ Equivalent  -  06
  11. Deputy Inspector Fisheries/Equivalent -   42

Eligibility Criteria for JKSSB Posts

Educational Qualification:

  1. Junior Assistant, General Administration Department- Graduation from any recognized University with the knowledge of type writing having not less than 35 words speed per minute.
  2. Veterinary Pharmacist - Matric with Science
  3. Electrician - ITI Trained in Electrician Trade Possessing the prescribed License
  4. Junior Stenographer - Graduation from a recognized University having minimum speed of 65 and 35 words per minute in shorthand and type writing respectively
  5. Junior Grader - Matric with Science
  6. PBX Operator - Matric /H.S. Certificate trained in the line from recognized institute.

For educational qualification of other posts information, check detailed notification link above.

Age Limit:

  • For OM: 40 Years
  • For SC/ ST/ RBA/ ALC/ IB/ EWS/ PSP/ Social Caste: 43 Years
  • For Physically Challenged Person: 42 Years
  • For Ex-Servicemen: 48 Years
  • For Government Service/Contractual Employment: 40 Years

Selection Process  for JKSSB Jr Assistant, Jr Steno and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam.

How to Apply JKSSB Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online through JKSSB Application Recruitment 2021 on or before 06 September 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 350/-

 

