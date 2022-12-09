JKSSB SI Admit Card 2022 @jkssb.nic.in: Check New Exam Date Here

JKSSB SI Admit Card 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued the latest notice for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) on its official website i.e. jkssb.nic.in. According to the official notice, JKSSB SI Exam which was scheduled to be held on 09 December 2022 is postponed to 20 December 2022. Also, the exam which is scheduled from 11 December to 19 December 2022 shall be conducted as per the schedule issued already. Hence the candidates whose exam is scheduled to be held on 09 Dec should download the fresh admit cards.

According to the official website, “However, Admit cards downloaded previously by the candidates shall not be valid for 20-12-2022 examination and the candidates need to download admit cards afresh for the CBT examination to be held on 20.12.2022. The Fresh Level 1 and Level 2 admit cards shall remain available on JKSSB website w.e.f 13.12.2022 and 17.12.2022 respectively.”

How to Download JKSSB Admit Card 2022 ?