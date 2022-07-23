JKSSB SI Exam 2022 Cancelled: Download Notice @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB SI Exam 2022 has been cancelled by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. Candidates can check the complete details below.

JKSSB SI Exam 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has cancelled the exam conducted for the post of Sub-Inspector (Police) at various venues across the UT of J&K on 27 March 2022. The reason behind the cancellation of the Objective Type Written Examination is the leakage of question paper, as per the notice issued by the board.

As per the JKSSB SI Notice, “The matter was deliberated in the Board in its 206th meeting held on 22 July 2022. Now, therefore, in view of the above, the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the post of Sub-Inspector (Police), Home Department, advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21.10.2021, under Item No.668, conducted on the result/score 27.03.2022, along-with sheet, notified vide No SSB/Secy/SI(P)/2022/4687-4701 dated 04-06-2022 are hereby cancelled ab-initio.”

The board conducted the OMR-based exam in the month of March at 322 examination centres across 16 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In the said exam, around 97,793 (85.95%) candidates appeared. JKSSB SI Result was declared on 04 June 2022.

The board has invited online applications for filling up a total of 1200 vacancies for Sub-Inspector in J&K Police, UT cadre from 10 November to 10 December 2021. A total of 1,13,861 candidates registered under the process.