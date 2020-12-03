JMRC Answer Key 2020 Out for Station Controller/Train Operator @transport.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objection before 10 December

JMRC Answer Key 2020: Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (JMRCL) has uploaded the answer key of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Station Controller / Train Operator. Candidates can download JMRC Station Controller/Train Operator Answer Key from the official website - transport.rajasthan.gov.in.

JMRC Answer Key Link is given below. Candidates can also download Jaipur Metro Answer key, directly, by login into the link.

Candidates having objection, if any, against the answer key can submit their objection through online mode on JMRC website. The last date for submitting JMRC Answer Key Objection is 10 December 2020 upto 11:59 PM.

JMRC Answer Key Link and Objection Link

How to Download JMRC Answer Key 2020 ?

Visit the official website of JMRC - transport.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link ‘Career’ and then on ‘Direct Recruitment’ Click on the ‘Login’ link given under - “Answer Key has been released for the Computer Based Test (CBT) held on 26th November, 2020 for the post of "Station Controller/Train Operator". To check, please Login. Last date of objection submission is 10th December, 2020 (2359 Hrs).” A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Already Registration’ Enter your details and click on ‘Login’ Tab Download Jaipur Metro Rail Answer Key 2020

How to Raise JMRC Answer Objection ?

Click on the objection link to raise objection through your credentials Click on the post selection tab, under this tab click on the Action button Once you click Action button a new tab will get opened. There will be 3 tabs Application details, Objection form, Question paper Click on Question paper and your exam day question paper will get opened which you have attempted Click on Objection form, on right hand side there will + sign, click on the +sign to raise objection

JMRC Result shall be announced after analyzing all the objections.Shortlisted candidates shall be called for Psychometric Test, Interview and Medical Test. JMRC Exam was held on 26 November 2020 (Thursday) in the Afternoon session i.e. from 2 PM to 4 PM