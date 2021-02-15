JMRC Answer Key 2021 Out, Submit Objection for JE and Maintainer Posts From Today @jmrcrecruitment.in

JMRC Answer Key 2021: Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (JMRCL) has released the answer key of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Maintainer (Refrigeration and AC), Maintainer (Electronics), Maintainer (Fitter), Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electronics) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) on transport.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download Jaipur Metro Answer Key from the official website - jmrcrecruitment.in.

Candidates can also submit, if any, against any answer on official website from 15 February 2021 to 22 February 2021.

JMRC Answer Key Link is given below. Candidates can download the JMRC JE Answer Key and submit objection, directly, through the link:

How to Download JMRC Answer Key 2021 ?

Vist the JMRC official website - transport.rajasthan.gov.in Click on ‘JMRC Recruitment Website’ Link - jmrcrecruitment.in It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘Login’ Tab given under ‘Already Registered’ under ‘Links’ column at the right corner of the homepage Enter your Registration ID and Password and click on ‘Login’ Tab Check JMRC JE and Maintainer Answer Key Submit Objection, if any

JMRC Exam was conducted on 05 January 2021 (Friday). Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited had invited applications to fill vacanct posts Station Controller / Train Operator (SC/TO), JE, Customer Relations Assistant and Maintainer Posts in the month of December 2019.