JNU Recruitment 2021 for Research Associate, Research Asst & Part Time Project Support Staff Posts

JNU Recruitment 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Research Associate, Research Asst & Part-Time Project Support Staff. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 23 July 2021

JNU Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Research Associate- 2 Posts

Research Assistant - 2 Posts

Project Support Staff- 1 Post

JNU Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Research Associate 1.- M.A. (55% minimum in Sanskrit) with both NET/M.Phil/Ph.D and good command over English.

Research Associate 2: M.A. (55% minimum in Ancient History/Culture/Archaeology) with both NET/M.Phil/Ph.D and good command over English.

Research Assistant 1.- M.A. (55% minimum in Ancient History/Culture/Archaeology) and good command over English.

Research Assistant 2: Post-Graduation (55% minimum in any discipline) and capable in architecturaldigital drawing and Image editing.

Project Support Staff- Graduate in any discipline or above and have more than 5 years of work experience in handling office work.

JNU Recruitment 2021 Salary

Research Associate(@20000/- p.m)

Research Assistant (@15000/- p.m)

Project Support Staff (@ 5000/- pm)

JNU Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted based on qualification and suitability for the project. Only the short-listed candidates will be called for the interview.

Download JNU Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

https://www.jnu.ac.in/career

Official Website

https://www.jnu.ac.in/career

How to apply for JNU Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates may apply for the position by sending their detailed Curriculum Vitae through email scsnei@jnu.ac.in). The mail must include name, date of birth, contact address, essential/technical/professional qualifications, details of research experience in their CV. The applications should reach on or before 23 July 2021 mentioning the name of the project and post applied for on the subject of the email. No TA/DA will be paid for appearing in the interview.

