JNU Recruitment 2023: 388 Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced the JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 for 388 posts of Non-Teaching.. Candidates can apply online from the official recruitment website of JNU Non-Teaching i.e., jnu.ac.in For more information on how to apply for the JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

The application process will start from 18th February 2023 and the last date for submission of application forms is 10th March 2023. As many as 388 vacancies have been announced for the post of Junior Assistant, MTS & Other.

Candidates applying for Deputy Registrar must not be aged more than 50 years whereas candidates applying for other posts such as Assistant Registrar, Public Relation Officer, and several other posts must not be more than 40 years.

We have shared a step by step process to apply for the JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the JNU Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below.

JNU Recruitment 2023

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has invited applications for 388 non-Teaching. Posts. JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023 Overview

JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Jawaharlal Nehru University Posts Name Non-Teaching Total Vacancies 388 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 18th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 10th March 2023 Selection process Computer Based Examination, Personality Test and Document Verification

JNU Recruitment 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Download PDF: JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

JNU Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment Notification 2023 .

JNU Recruitment Notification 2023 Important Dates

JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Short Notification Out 16th February 2023 Online Application Begins 18th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 10th March 2023 Exam Date To be announced

JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment Notification 2023 Apply Online & Fees

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the JNU in a detailed notification.

JNU Recruitment 2023 Details

As many as 388 vacancies have been announced for the post of Junior Assistant, MTS & Other. The number of vacancies announced for JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below.

JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post Number of Vacancies Junior Assistant, MTS & Other 388

JNU Non-Teaching Notification 2023 Eligibility

The JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the Board on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

JNU Recruitment Notification 2023 Age Limit:

JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the post of Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar and Public Relation officer must be having a masters degree from a recognized university. Candidates who wish to apply for the post of Section Officer, Senior Assistant, Assistant, Junior Assistant, Private Secretary and Personal Assistant must possess a graduate degree from a recognized university. Whereas applicants for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) must have passed class 10th from a recognized board.

JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

For Group A Recruitment

Category Fee UR/EWS/OBC Rs 1500/- SC/ST/Women Rs 1000/- PwD Nil

For Grade B Recruitment

Category Fee UR/EWS/OBC Rs 1000/- SC/ST/Women Rs 600/- PwD Nil

Candidates can apply online once the application link is available. To apply for JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of JNU i.e., jnu.ac.in

Candidates applying for Junior Assistant, MTS & Other Recruitment must note that the last date to apply for JNU Non-Teaching recruitment 2023 as per JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment Notification is 10th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.