Join Indian Army through CDS/NDA/SSB/NCC 2020 Exam: Know How to Start Career in Army after 10+2, Graduation & Post-Graduation

Join Indian Army through CDS/NDA/SSB/NCC 2020 Exam: Every year, lakhs of candidates look forward to get recruited in the Indian Army and for this purpose institutions like UPSC conduct the recruitment process such as CDS and NDA. Candidates who look forward to join the Indian Army can fulfill their dreams through various means like UPSC CDS Exam, UPSC NDA Exam and even without appearing in exams through TES, UES, SSC, TGC and JAG. Candidates are appointed in the Army at various ranks such as Lieutenant, Captain, Major, Colonel, Brigadier and other posts. Here in this article, we have shared the details through which candidates can make a career in the Army after completing 12th, Graduation or Post Graduation. Have a look at the career options below for joining the Defence Services in Indian Army.

Indian Army symbolizes the ideals of sacrifice and selfless service towards the nation. The recruitment in the armed force is broad based; it is open to all citizens of India, irrespective of their caste, religion and community, provided you meet the laid down eligibility criteria such as age limit, educational qualification, physical and medical standards. The career growth opportunities available in the Indian Army are vast; if you join in as a Soldier, you have chances to grow up to the Rank of Army General. Aspirants who look forward to join Indian Army, can explore any of the ways mentioned below that suits your need. Have a look:

National Defence Academy (NDA) for Men Only

Interested males who have completed Class 12 can apply for admission into the National Defence Academy (NDA). Candidates can join the Indian Army through NDA by taking the exam organised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC NDA Exam is held twice every year. Candidates need to qualify the complete selection process laid down by the UPSC to get short-listed for appointment. After getting short-listed, candidates need to undergo Training of 3 Years at NDA, Khadakwasla, Pune and 1-year training at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. Upon completion of training, they are granted Permanent Commission in the Army. Every UPSC NDA Exam seeks to recruit around 200 Officers to the Indian Army.

Eligibility Criteria for NDA

Age Limit 16 1/2 Years to 19 1/2 years Nationality Indian Gender Men Educational Qualification 12th pass from 10+2 pattern of School Education Marital Status Unmarried Physical Standards UPSC NDA Physical Standards Selection Process Written Exam & SSB Interview

Combined Defence Services (CDS)

Unmarried male candidates can join the Indian Army through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam organised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Through UPSC CDS Exam, candidates get admitted to the course carried out by Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. The CDS exam is also held twice every year and around 100 Vacancies are filled each time in the IMA. Candidates need to clear the selection process of CDS to get shortlisted for admission to the Indian Military Academy. The selection process involves Written Exam and SSB Interview. After clearing both the rounds, Candidates will have to go through training. Have a look at the details of the UPSC CDS Exam below:

Institution Indian Military Academy Age Limit 19 to 24 years Eligibility Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university Marital Status Unmarried

Other Ways to join Indian Army

Apart from NDA and CDS, there are several other ways to make a career in the Indian Army. Here are the ways along with the eligibility criteria such as age limit and educational qualification below:

Ways or Process Age Limit Educational Qualification Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 10+2 Tech 16½ to 19½ Years 10+2 (70% marks with PCM) Short Sevice Commission (Non Tech) 19-25 Years Graduate Short Sevice Commission (Tech Men & Women) 19-27 Years BE/ BTech in Engineering/B.Arch, MSC Computer NCC Special (Men & Women) 19-25 Years Graduate with 50% aggregate, "A" or "B" grade in NCC "C" certificate Judge Advocate General - JAG (Men & Women) 21-27 Years Law Graduate LLB with 55% marks Technical Graduates Course (TGC) 21-27 Years BE / B.Tech Engineering / B.Arch MSc computer UES 18-24 Years Pre Final Student of Engineering Degree Course

Open Rally System of Recruitment in Indian Army

The recruitment in the Indian Army is also carried out through open rally system which is open throughout the year. This recruitment process is notified through the local newspapers, around 2 weeks before the conduct of rally. The recruitment through open rally involves following selection rounds:

- Checking of documents

- Physical measurements

- Physical fitness test

- Medical examination

- Written examination

- Preparation of merit list

- Enrollment of selected candidates in order of merit

Promotion Avenues in the Indian Army

Upon taking entry into the Indian Army, candidates can experience a good career growth. If you join as a Lieutenant, you have option to grow up to the level of Army General. Have a look at the promotion avenues open for candidates in the armed force:

Promotional Avenues in Indian Army Lieutenant --> Captain --> Major --> Lieutenant Colonel --> Colonel --> Brigadier --> Major General --> Lieutenant General --> General

Watch this space for more updates on how to make a career in the armed force of India.