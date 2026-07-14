JoSAA Round 5 IIIT Expected Cutoff: Final Safe Ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)

JoSAA Round 5 IIIT Expected Cutoff: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Round 5 cutoffs are scheduled to get released on July 16, 2026, which will act as a final cutoff for all Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). As per the trends, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) are top courses which get closed in the rank threshold of 10000 to 50000.

After the Round 5 counselling gets completed, a vacant seat will then be transferred to the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) for subsequent special spot rounds.

JoSAA Round 5 IIIT Cutoff 2026

The top institutes such as IIIT Jabalpur, IIIT Kancheepuram, and IIIT Pune are expected to close their core branches under the 25000 rank bracket; however, reserved category candidates can expect that the closing rank might get relaxation till 40000 to 75000 depending on the course and category of the candidate.