JoSAA Round 5 IIIT Expected Cutoff: Final Safe Ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)
The JoSAA Round 5 is expected to get released on July 16, 2026, which will be the last seat allocation before the remaining seats get transferred to spot rounds. Here we have provided the actual closing rank for Round 4 as well as the expected one. Round 5 closing ranks
JoSAA Round 5 IIIT Expected Cutoff: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Round 5 cutoffs are scheduled to get released on July 16, 2026, which will act as a final cutoff for all Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). As per the trends, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) are top courses which get closed in the rank threshold of 10000 to 50000.
After the Round 5 counselling gets completed, a vacant seat will then be transferred to the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) for subsequent special spot rounds.
JoSAA Round 5 IIIT Cutoff 2026
The top institutes such as IIIT Jabalpur, IIIT Kancheepuram, and IIIT Pune are expected to close their core branches under the 25000 rank bracket; however, reserved category candidates can expect that the closing rank might get relaxation till 40000 to 75000 depending on the course and category of the candidate.
JoSAA Round 5 IIIT Expected CSE Cutoff 2026
As per the data released by JoSAA in previous rounds, IIIT Gwalior, IIIT Jabalpur, IIIT Kancheepuram, and IIIT Pune are the top institutes for CSE. Check the table below for Round 4 data released in 2026 as well as Round 5's expected closing rank in 2026
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
2026 Round 4 Closing Rank
|
2025 Round 5 Closing Rank
|
Expected 2026 Round 5 Range
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology & Management Gwalior
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
8336
|
8646
|
8338 - 8348
|
Pt Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacture, Jabalpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
14726
|
13484
|
14728 - 14740
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
19521
|
17525
|
19525 - 19545
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Pune
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
20112
|
18856
|
20115 - 20135
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
23240
|
20857
|
23245 - 23270
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Vadodara, Gujrat
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
29504
|
22336
|
29510 - 29540
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City, Chittoor
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
22463
|
24802
|
22465 - 22485
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kota, Rajasthan
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
30176
|
25598
|
30180 - 30210
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhopal
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
29500
|
25769
|
29505 - 29535
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Surat
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
29379
|
26307
|
29385 - 29415
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Tiruchirappalli
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
26821
|
27184
|
26825 - 26845
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Nagpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
28042
|
27407
|
28045 - 28070
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
35720
|
30167
|
35725 - 35760
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una, Himachal Pradesh
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
35322
|
31801
|
35325 - 35355
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Design & Manufacturing Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
35133
|
32512
|
35140 - 35170
|
Indian institute of information technology, Raichur, Karnataka
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
40926
|
33818
|
40935 - 40975
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Ranchi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
41536
|
34242
|
41545 - 41580
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Vadodara International Campus Diu (IIITVICD)
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
44477
|
35647
|
44485 - 44530
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kottayam
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
41387
|
36356
|
41395 - 41435
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Dharwad
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
42107
|
38187
|
42115 - 42155
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhagalpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
46317
|
40975
|
46330 - 46370
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kalyani, West Bengal
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
45796
|
41240
|
45805 - 45840
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Agartala
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
47737
|
41704
|
47745 - 47790
|
INDIAN INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SENAPATI MANIPUR
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
56264
|
54405
|
56270 - 56320
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.