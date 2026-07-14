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JoSAA Round 5 IIIT Expected Cutoff: Final Safe Ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 19:20 IST

The JoSAA Round 5 is expected to get released on July 16, 2026, which will be the last seat allocation before the remaining seats get transferred to spot rounds. Here we have provided the actual closing rank for Round 4 as well as the expected one. Round 5 closing ranks

IIIT CSE Round 5 Closing Rank 2026
IIIT CSE Round 5 Closing Rank 2026

JoSAA Round 5 IIIT Expected Cutoff: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Round 5 cutoffs are scheduled to get released on July 16, 2026, which will act as a final cutoff for all Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). As per the trends, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) are top courses which get closed in the rank threshold of 10000 to 50000.
After the Round 5 counselling gets completed, a vacant seat will then be transferred to the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) for subsequent special spot rounds.

JoSAA Round 5 IIIT Cutoff 2026

The top institutes such as IIIT Jabalpur, IIIT Kancheepuram, and IIIT Pune are expected to close their core branches under the 25000 rank bracket; however, reserved category candidates can expect that the closing rank might get relaxation till 40000 to 75000 depending on the course and category of the candidate.

JoSAA Round 5 IIIT Expected CSE Cutoff 2026

As per the data released by JoSAA in previous rounds, IIIT Gwalior, IIIT Jabalpur, IIIT Kancheepuram, and IIIT Pune are the top institutes for CSE. Check the table below for Round 4 data released in 2026 as well as Round 5's expected closing rank in 2026

Institute

Academic Program Name

2026 Round 4 Closing Rank

2025 Round 5 Closing Rank

Expected 2026 Round 5 Range

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology & Management Gwalior

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

8336

8646

8338 - 8348

Pt Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacture, Jabalpur

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

14726

13484

14728 - 14740

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

19521

17525

19525 - 19545

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Pune

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

20112

18856

20115 - 20135

Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

23240

20857

23245 - 23270

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Vadodara, Gujrat

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

29504

22336

29510 - 29540

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City, Chittoor

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

22463

24802

22465 - 22485

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kota, Rajasthan

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

30176

25598

30180 - 30210

Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhopal

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

29500

25769

29505 - 29535

Indian Institute of Information Technology Surat

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

29379

26307

29385 - 29415

Indian Institute of Information Technology Tiruchirappalli

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

26821

27184

26825 - 26845

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Nagpur

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

28042

27407

28045 - 28070

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

35720

30167

35725 - 35760

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una, Himachal Pradesh

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

35322

31801

35325 - 35355

Indian Institute of Information Technology Design & Manufacturing Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

35133

32512

35140 - 35170

Indian institute of information technology, Raichur, Karnataka

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

40926

33818

40935 - 40975

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Ranchi

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

41536

34242

41545 - 41580

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Vadodara International Campus Diu (IIITVICD)

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

44477

35647

44485 - 44530

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kottayam

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

41387

36356

41395 - 41435

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Dharwad

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

42107

38187

42115 - 42155

Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhagalpur

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

46317

40975

46330 - 46370

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kalyani, West Bengal

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

45796

41240

45805 - 45840

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Agartala

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

47737

41704

47745 - 47790

INDIAN INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SENAPATI MANIPUR

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

56264

54405

56270 - 56320

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 19:20 IST

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