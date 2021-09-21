JPSC Civil Service Answer Key 2021 Out @jpsc.gov.in: PDF Download Here, Submit Objection by 28 September

JPSC Civil Service Answer Key is uploaded on Jharkhand Public Service Commission on the official website of JPSC - jpsc.gov.in. Download From Here.

JPSC Answer Key 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released the answer key for Civil Service Exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in JPSC CCE Exam 2021 can download JPSC Answer Key from the official website of JPSC - jpsc.gov.in

JPSC Answer Key Link is also given in this article. The candidates can download JPSC Answer Key from the official website.

JPSC CCE Exam will be held on 19 September 2021 in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM To 4 PM.

JPSC Civil Service Answer Key Download Link

Candidates can calculate their probable result with the held of JPSC Answer Key. They can submit objection, if any. However, JPSC Civil Service Result is expected after considering all the recivied objections.

How to Download JPSC Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of JPSC - jpsc.gov.in Click on the link 'Press release and Model Answer Key of the Combined Civil Services (P.T.) Examination-2021 (Advt. No.01/2021)' Download JPSC Answer Key PDF Check Answer and Take a print out of the answer key

JPSC Civil Service Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill 252 vacancies for the post of Deputy Collector, Police Sub Inspector, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Jharkhand Education Service II, Junior Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Director, Planning Officer and Probation Officer from 15 February. The last date for filling application is 25 March 2021.