JPSC Exam Calendar 2020 out: Download PDF Revised Exam Dates of Civil Services/AE/Misc Recruitment

JPSC has released the revised exam calendar for the year 2020-21. Check here exam dates of JPSC Recruitment 2020 in various departments and posts such as Civil Services, Assistant Engineer-AE, Deputy Collector, Account Officer and others. Also, PDF Download JPSC Calendar 2020.

Mar 5, 2020 13:16 IST
JPSC Exam Calendar 2020

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the revised exam calendar for the year 2019-2020 on its official website jpsc.gov.in. The JPSC Calendar 2020 contains the new exam dates for various recruitment examinations including Civil Services, Assistant Engineer-AE, Deputy Collector, Account Officer and others. The calendar also contains the important dates of upcoming interview rounds to be conducted by the Jharkhand Commission in 2020. JPSC aspirants who look forward to appearing for the recruitment exams should definitely go through the detailed JPSC Exam Calendar and start with their preparations accordingly.

The JPSC Calendar contains Exam name and its department, tentative dates of exam or interview round, and duration of exams. The dates mentioned in the calendar as tentative as of now, however, the final dates will be notified by the Jharkhand PSC on its official website. The exam calendar is helpful for candidates who have applied for the recruitment in the Jharkhand Civil Services for various posts such as Non-Teaching posts, Professors, Associate Professor, Principal, Lecturer, Assistant Director, Dentist, Assistant Engineer, Food Safety Officer, Civil Services Exam, Deputy Collector and miscellaneous. It will help aspirants to plan their exam preparation properly.

Let’s have a look at the detailed JPSC Exam Calendar below:

JPSC Exam Calendar 2020

Exam Name

Mode/Type of Exam

Tentative Exam Dates

Exam Duration

6th Deputy Collector

(Personnel Department)

Written

4 – 5 April 2020

2 Days

Combined Civil Services Exam 2017

(Personnel Department)

Prelims

17 May 2020

1 Day

Assistant Public Prosecutor -2018

(Home Department)

Interview

27th April to 6th May 2020

7 Days

Assistant Director/ Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer -2015

Written

26 April to 30 April 2020

5 Days

Interview

18 June to 22 June 2020

5 Days

Scientific Officer

(Mines and Geology Department)

Interview

21 April 2020

1 Day

Assistant Engineer

(RCD/WRD/DW & SD)

Mains

2 May to 4 May 2020

3 Days

Interview

29 June to 15 July 2020

17 Days

Account Officer

(Urban Development Department)

Written

19 April to 21 April 2020

3 Days

Interview

25 to 26 June 2020

2 Days

Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical)

Mains

10 May to 12 May 2020

3 Days

Interview

19 July to 23 July 2020

5 Days

Note: These exam dates are tentative and can be modified later by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission on the basis of circumstances.

