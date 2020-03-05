JPSC Exam Calendar 2020 out: Download PDF Revised Exam Dates of Civil Services/AE/Misc Recruitment

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the revised exam calendar for the year 2019-2020 on its official website jpsc.gov.in. The JPSC Calendar 2020 contains the new exam dates for various recruitment examinations including Civil Services, Assistant Engineer-AE, Deputy Collector, Account Officer and others. The calendar also contains the important dates of upcoming interview rounds to be conducted by the Jharkhand Commission in 2020. JPSC aspirants who look forward to appearing for the recruitment exams should definitely go through the detailed JPSC Exam Calendar and start with their preparations accordingly.

The JPSC Calendar contains Exam name and its department, tentative dates of exam or interview round, and duration of exams. The dates mentioned in the calendar as tentative as of now, however, the final dates will be notified by the Jharkhand PSC on its official website. The exam calendar is helpful for candidates who have applied for the recruitment in the Jharkhand Civil Services for various posts such as Non-Teaching posts, Professors, Associate Professor, Principal, Lecturer, Assistant Director, Dentist, Assistant Engineer, Food Safety Officer, Civil Services Exam, Deputy Collector and miscellaneous. It will help aspirants to plan their exam preparation properly.

Let’s have a look at the detailed JPSC Exam Calendar below:

JPSC Exam Calendar 2020

Exam Name Mode/Type of Exam Tentative Exam Dates Exam Duration 6th Deputy Collector (Personnel Department) Written 4 – 5 April 2020 2 Days Combined Civil Services Exam 2017 (Personnel Department) Prelims 17 May 2020 1 Day Assistant Public Prosecutor -2018 (Home Department) Interview 27th April to 6th May 2020 7 Days Assistant Director/ Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer -2015 Written 26 April to 30 April 2020 5 Days Interview 18 June to 22 June 2020 5 Days Scientific Officer (Mines and Geology Department) Interview 21 April 2020 1 Day Assistant Engineer (RCD/WRD/DW & SD) Mains 2 May to 4 May 2020 3 Days Interview 29 June to 15 July 2020 17 Days Account Officer (Urban Development Department) Written 19 April to 21 April 2020 3 Days Interview 25 to 26 June 2020 2 Days Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Mains 10 May to 12 May 2020 3 Days Interview 19 July to 23 July 2020 5 Days

Note: These exam dates are tentative and can be modified later by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission on the basis of circumstances.