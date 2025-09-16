JPSC JET Apply Online 2025 Begins at jpsc.gov.in, Check Application Form Last Date, Eligibility and More

JPSC JET 2025 Apply Online: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released the official notification for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2025. The online application process will begin on September 16 and conclude on October 6. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website, jpsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to pay the application fee is October 7. The application correction window for JPSC JET 2025 will remain open from October 8 to 10. The Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) is a state-level exam conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. programs in universities and colleges.

JPSC JET Apply Online 2025

JPSC will commence the application process for Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025 Exam on September 16. The official recruitment JPSC JET Notification 2025 PDF has already been released, comprising all the essential details such as exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility and more. Refer to the key highlights in the table below: