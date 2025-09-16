JPSC JET Apply Online 2025 Begins at jpsc.gov.in, Check Application Form Last Date, Eligibility and More

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Meenu Solanki
Sep 16, 2025, 13:31 IST

JPSC JET Apply Online 2025 process has begun at jpsc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can submit their application form till October 6. Learn the step-by-step process, direct apply online link, important dates, eligibility criteria and other important details here.

JPSC JET Apply Online 2025
JPSC JET Apply Online 2025

JPSC JET 2025 Apply Online: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released the official notification for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2025. The online application process will begin on September 16 and conclude on October 6. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website, jpsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to pay the application fee is October 7. The application correction window for JPSC JET 2025 will remain open from October 8 to 10. The Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) is a state-level exam conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. programs in universities and colleges.

JPSC JET Apply Online 2025

JPSC will commence the application process for Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025 Exam on September 16. The official recruitment JPSC JET Notification 2025 PDF has already been released, comprising all the essential details such as exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility and more. Refer to the key highlights in the table below:

Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025: Summary

Name of the Exam

Jharkhand Eligibility Test

Conducting Body

Jharkhand Public Service Commission

Mode of Application

Online

Registration Dates

16th September to 6th October 2025

Mode of Exam

Offline

Official website

jpsc.gov.in

JPSC JET 2025 Apply Online Last Date

The application process for JPSC JET 2025 exam will conclude on October 6 at 5 PM. However, candidates can pay the application fee till October 7, and the application correction window will be available from October 8 to 10. 

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

9 September

Apply Online Starts

16 September

Last Date to Apply

6 October 2025 till 05 pm

Last Date for Fee Submission

7th October 2025 till 05 pm

Correction window

8th to 10th October 2025 till 05 pm

Who is Eligible for JPSC JET 2025?

To be eligible for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025 exam, the unreserved/EWS candidates must have secured at least 55% marks in Master's Degree or equivalent exam from universities/institutions recognised by UGC. Additionally, they must be more than 21 years old.

How to Apply Online for JPSC JET Exam?

  • Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link for JPSC JET 2025.

  • Enter the basic details like name, email ID, mobile number and other details.

  • Log in to your account.

  • Fill out the application form with personal and educational details.

  • Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size.

  • Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.

  • Review the details and submit them.

  • Download and take a printout of the confirmation page/application form for future reference.

