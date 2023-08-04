CBSE Judiciary Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Indian Constitution at Work Chapter 6

Judiciary Class 11 MCQs: As students of Political Science and also as informed and responsible citizens of the country, all of us must know about the principles and ideas of the Constitution of India which stands as the base of the laws, rights, duties and responsibilities for the Indian Citizens and the Indian government. This article provides a comprehensive list of 10 MCQs prepared for revision of Chapter 6 - Judiciary of the Class 11 NCERT book on Indian Constitution at Work. The PDF is also available to download. Click the link at the end of the article to download the PDF.

10 MCQs on Ch 6 - Judiciary

1. Which article of the Indian Constitution deals with the establishment and constitution of the Supreme Court?

a) Article 121

b) Article 124

c) Article 143

d) Article 155

2. The Supreme Court of India consists of how many judges, including the Chief Justice of India?

a) 26

b) 31

c) 34

d) 38

3. The power of the Supreme Court to interpret the Constitution and to declare any law invalid is known as:

a) Judicial Review

b) Judicial Activism

c) Judicial Independence

d) Judicial Precedent

4. The writ of ___________ is issued by the Supreme Court or High Court to a person who has been detained unlawfully, to inquire about the reasons for detention.

a) Habeas Corpus

b) Mandamus

c) Prohibition

d) Certiorari

5. Which of the following is a qualification required to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India?

a) Citizen of India

b) Must have been, for at least five years, a Judge of a High Court or of two or more such Courts in succession

c) or an Advocate of a High Court or of two or more such Courts in succession for at least 10 years

d) either a) and b) or a) and c)

6. The concept of 'Stare Decisis' means:

a) Let the decision stand

b) Deciding in favor of the government

c) Deciding in favor of the accused

d) Deciding without any precedent

7. In which case did the Supreme Court rule that the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be amended by the Parliament?

a) Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala

b) Golaknath v. State of Punjab

c) Keshavan Madhava Menon v. State of Bombay

d) Minerva Mills Ltd. v. Union of India

8. The President of India can remove a judge from office only on the recommendation of:

a) The Chief Justice of India

b) The Prime Minister

c) The Parliament

d) The Council of Ministers

9. The National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act, which sought to replace the collegium system, was struck down by the Supreme Court on the grounds of violating:

a) Right to Equality

b) Right to Freedom of Speech

c) Right to Property

d) Judicial Independence

10. When is the Legal Services Day in India celebrated?

a) November 9

b) December 9

c) October 9

d) September 9

ANSWER KEY:

b) Article 124 c) 34 a) Judicial Review a) Habeas Corpus d) either a) and b) or a) and c) a) Let the decision stand a) Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala c) The Parliament d) Judicial Independence a) November 9

