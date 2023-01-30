Jute Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 For Assistant Manager Posts @jutecorp.in: Pay scale Rs. 40,000-Rs.1,40,000

JCI has invited online applications for the Assistant Manager Posts on its official website. Check JCI Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Jute Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jute Corporation of India (JCI) has released notification for various Assistant Manager Posts in the Employment News (28 January-03 February) 2023. Corporation is looking for dynamic and target oriented persons who can contribute in the advertised positions with best efforts of their ability.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Jute Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 on or before 17 February 2023.

Notification Details Jute Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 :

Employment Notification No.: 01/2023

Important Date Jute Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application for these posts is 17 February 2023

Vacancy Details Jute Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Assistant Manager -(Operation/Marketing): 04

Assistant Manager -(Finance): 04

Assistant Manager -(HR): 03

Eligibility Criteria Jute Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Manager -(Operation/Marketing): Degree in Jute technology from a recognized university/Institute and 2 Years’ experience.

Assistant Manager -(Finance): B. Com (1st Class)/ M. Com from a

recognized university / Institute and 2 Years’ experience in handling Commercial

account in a PSU / large commercial organization.

Assistant Manager -(HR): Graduate or equivalent from a recognized

university and 2 Years’ experience in similar capacity.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/educational qualification/age limit/how to apply and others updates for the posts.

Pay Scale (I.D.A.) Jute Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Assistant Manager -(Operation/Marketing): Pay scale Rs. 40,000-Rs.1,40,000/-

Assistant Manager -(Finance): Pay scale Rs. 40,000-Rs.1,40,000/-

Assistant Manager -(HR): Pay scale Rs.40,000- Rs.1,40,000/-



Upper Age limit (as on 01st January, 2023) :

Assistant Manager -(Operation/Marketing): 35 years

Assistant Manager -(Finance): 35 years

Assistant Manager -(HR): 35 years

Jute Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply Jute Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Candidates can apply for these posts after super scribe on the envelop, the Name of the Post and Advertisement Number along with self-attested copies in support of age, qualification and experience and 2 (two) copies of coloured passport size photographs by registered /speed post to address given in the notification.