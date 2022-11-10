JVNNL Technical Helper Answer Key 2022 To Release Today @energy.rajasthan.gov.in: Raise Objection, If Any

Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) will release the Answer Key for the post of Technical Helper (TH-III )on its official website -energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Check details here.

JVNNL Technical Helper Answer Key 2022: Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) will release the Answer Key for the post of Technical Helper (TH-III )Mains exam today i.e. 10th November 2022 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the mains exam for the Technical Helper (TH-III ) can download JVNNL Technical Helper Answer Key 2022 from the official website i.e. www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl.

As per the short notice released, the question paper with the answers key for raising objections against any question/answer will be made available from 10.11.2022 (11:00 AM) to 16.11.2022 (05:00PM).The facility will be available only for candidates who appeared in Mains Examination for the Technical Helper (TH-III ) post.

Candidates can submit their objections with the authentic proof in support of objections during the above mentioned time only, on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged, on the official website by using their Registration Number and date of birth.

It is noted that Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) had conducted the online examination (Mains) for recruitment to the Post of Technical Helper III, 2022 on 27.08.2022 and 02.11.2022 at various centres in Rajasthan. You can download the Answer Key update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download JVNNL Technical Helper Answer Key 2022 Notice