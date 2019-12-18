Karnal Court Recruitment 2019, Application Invited for Steno Posts

Karnal Court Recruitment 2019: The District and Sessions judge, Karnal, Haryana has invited applications for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade-III. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 31 December 2019.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 31 December 2019

Karnal Court Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade-III – 8 Posts

General- 5 Posts

SC-01 Post

BC(A)-01 Post

General (ESM)-01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Steno Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

The applicant should possess a degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Commerce or equivalent thereto from a recognized University

Must have proficiency in operation of computers (word processing and spread sheets)

The applicant should fulfill the condition of qualification on the last date of receipt of applications.

Age Limit:

Application should not be less than 18 years and not more than 42 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Criteria for Karnal Court Steno Jobs 2019

The applicant shall have to pass a test of 80 w.p.m. in English shorthand and 20 w.p.m. in transcription of the same on computer. He/she shall also have to qualify computer proficiency test (word processing and spread sheets). Marks of proficiency test would not be counted towards the final merit as it is qualifying in nature. Select list will be prepared on the basis of merit.

How to Apply for Karnal Court Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to "The District and Sessions judge, Judicial Courts Complex, Sector-12, Kamal (Haryana)" latest by 31 December 2019.

Karnal Court Recruitment Notification