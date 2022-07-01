Karnataka Bank Clerk Admit Card 2022 (Out) @karnatakabank.com: Download IBPS Link Here, Exam on 17 July

Karnataka Bank Clerk Admit Card 2022 has been released on the official website i.e. karnatakabank.com. Candidates can download from here.

Karnataka Bank Clerk Admit Card 2022: Karnataka Bank has released the admit card of the online exam for the post of Clerk. Those who have submitted the Karnataka Bank Clerk Application Form can download Karnataka Bank Admit Card from the official website i.e. karnatakabank.com. Karnataka Bank Clerk Admit Card Link is also available in this article below. Intimation for downloading the admit card is also sent through email/SMS. Once the candidate clicks the relevant link, he/she can access the window for examination admit card download.

Karnataka Bank Exam is scheduled to be held on 17 July 2022 at Bengaluru, Dharwad, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, New Delhi and Shivamogga Centres.

Candidate needs to affix a recent recognizable photograph on the admit card preferably the same as provided due registration and appear at the examination centre with their admit card, Photo Identity Proof as stipulated in the examination call letter and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

How to Download Karnataka Bank Clerk Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of Karnataka Bank - karnatakabank.com and visit the 'Careers' Tab given at the below of the homepage Click on the admit card link available under ‘Career Section’ - DOWNLOAD EXAMINATION CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE EXAMINATION Click here’ Now, you are required to enter your details such as ‘Registration No / Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Download Karnataka Bank Call Letter

Karnataka Bank Clerk Exam Pattern

There will be questions on Reasoning (30 min), English Language (30 min), Computer Knowledge(20 min), General Awareness (with special reference to Banking Industry) (25 min) and Numerical Ability (30 min).

Each section will contain 40 questions of 40 marks

¼th mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

Questions will be in English only. Each question will have 5 alternatives (options)

Karnataka Bank Clerk Exam Information PDF