Karnataka GPSTR Main Selection List 2023 OUT, Get Direct Link to Download PDF

Karnataka GPSTR 2023 Main Selection List: Know here how to download Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Main Selection List 2023, Check name, Selection and other details and also check cut off list.

Karnataka GPSTR 2023 Main Selection List: The Karnataka School Education Department has released the Main Selection list of candidates who appeared for Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher for 6-8 CLASSES -2022 GPTR 2022. The candidates who appeared for Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher can check their Name, Selection and other details in the Main Selection List and also check the cut off list released for various subjects. The result has been released for Bengaluru Division, Belagavi Division, Kalburgi and Mysore Division. Along with the Main selection list, cutoffs for different subjects in different mediums have also been released.

The Main Selection list along with the cutoffs can be downloaded from the official website of Karnataka School Education Department at- https://schooleducation.kar.nic.in/

Candidates can download the Karnataka GPSTR 2023 Main Selection List by following the steps given below

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Karnataka School Education Department of Medical Sciences at- https://schooleducation.kar.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to latest news section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “GPTR 2022” Main Selection List and Cutoff List.

Step 4: After clicking the link a PDF of Main Selection List will be displayed on the screen. Similarly Download the Cut Off list.

Step 5: Check your Name, Registration no. and Merit Score in the Main Selection List.

Candidates can also download the Main Selection List from the direct links given below.

Earlier in February the Provisional Selection List was released. The recruitment drive aims to fill 15000 posts of Graduate Primary Teacher. The selection is Provisional, subject to verification of original documents of the candidate. All relevant Objections filed by candidates on Provisional Selection List are examined and considered. The Candidature will be cancelled if any candidate is found to have submitted any wrong information at any stage of selection.