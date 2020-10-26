Karnataka High Court Viva Voce Schedule 2020 for Group-D Posts Announced @karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in, Check Details Here

Karnataka High Court Viva Voce Dates 2020: Karnataka High Court has released the rescheduled Viva Voce Dates 2020 for various Group-D Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Viva Voce round for the Group D Posts can check the Interview Schedule available at the official website of Karnataka High Court .i.e.-karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.

As per the notification released by the Karnataka High Court, the Interview/Viva Voce for the Group D Posts will be conducted from 17 November 2020 onwards. The Interview/Viva Voce will be conducted till 05 December 2020 at the Principal Bench of High Court of Karnataka, Bengaluru in accordance with the schedule uploaded on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Group D Posts should note that Karnataka High Court has issued details guidelines in view of Covid-19 situation special along with the intimation letter and also web hosted on the official web site of the High Court of Karnataka. The candidates are requested to strictly follow those special instructions while appearing for viva-voce.

Candidates eligible for viva-voce are required to produce Intimation Letter along with the essential Original Certificates/ Documents Compulsorily and also One Set of Attested Copies of Documents for verification during the time of viva-voce as mentioned in the short notification.

You can check the details Schedule/Guidelines on the official website of Karnataka High Court official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

