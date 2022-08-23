Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022 for 150 Group D Posts, 10th Pass Apply Now!

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022: High Court of Karnataka is inviting applications for direct recruitment to 150 posts of Group-D such as Peon, Watchman, Sweeper and Peon (House Keeping) under Residual Parent Cadre on the Establishment of the High Court of Karnataka, Bengaluru and Kalyana Karnataka (Local Cadre). The application link is available at https://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/recruitment.php.
The minimum qualification to apply for Karnataka High Court Group D Recruitment is 10th passed. Interested candidates can submit their applications on or before 17 September 2022.
Karnataka High Court Recruitment Notification Download
Karnataka High Court Online Application Link
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 17 September 2022
Karnataka High Court Group D Vacancy Details
Residual Parent Cadre
Kalyana Karnataka (Local Cadre)
Karnataka High Court Group D Recruitment Vacancy Details
Educational Qualification:
The candidate must have passed Tenth Standard or equivalent examination.
Age Limit:
18 to 25 years (40 years in the case of a person belonging to Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Category-I of other Backward Classes and 38 years in the case of persons belonging to Category II-A/ II-B/ III-A/ III-B of Other Backward Classes)
Karnataka High Court Group D Recruitment Salary
Rs.19,900 – 63,200
How to Apply for Karnataka High Court Group D Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of Karnataka website https://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/groupdLC2022.php
- Click on ‘ To Apply Online Application--Click Here’
- Submit your details
- Upload your documents
- Pay application fee
Application Fee:
Rs. 200/- (Rs. 100 for SC/ST/ Category–I and Persons with benchmark disabilities)
After the final submission of the online application, The Candidate shall scan their original documents ie., SSLC Marks Card, 371J-HK Certificate separately and save it in PDF format and upload the same scan Original PDF file and also upload with the Fee receipt downloaded from SBI Payment portal.