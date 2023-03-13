Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 94 Civil Judge And Other Posts: Check Eligibility 

Karnataka High Court has invited online applications for the 94 Civil Judge and Other Posts on its official website. Check Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification : The Karnataka High Court has released job notification for the posts of Civil Judge and Driver on its official website. Out of total 94 vacancies available, there are 57 for Civil Judge and 37 for Driver posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before the last date of 10 April 2023 (06 April for Driver posts).

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Degree in Law granted by a University/SSLC or equivalent examination with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 :

NOTIFICATION NO. HCRB 13/2022 (DRIVER - RPC)

NOTIFICATION No. HCRB/CJR-1/2023, DATED: 09th March 2023

Important Date Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

For Civil Judge Post-10th April 2023

For Driver Post- 06 th April 2023

Vacancy Details Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Name of Posts Number Civil Judge 57 Driver 37





Eligibility Criteria Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Civil Judge- Degree in Law granted by a University established by Law in

India and must have enrolled as an Advocate.

Driver-Candidates should have passed SSLC or equivalent examination

and must possess a licence for driving Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicle or Heavy Goods Vehicle and have a minimum of 5 years experience in driving. Further, the applicants should have fair knowledge of English and Kannada.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification, eligibility, age limit and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of the Karnataka High Court-https://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Notification No. HCRB/CJR 1/2023 for direct recruitment of 57 Posts of Civil Judges/Notification No. HCRB 13/2022(DRIVER - RPC) for recruitment to the post of DRIVER' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF-Civil Judge



Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF-Driver





How To Apply Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the High Court of Karnataka website https://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/recruitment.php on or before 10 April 2023 (06 April for Driver posts).