Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 94 Civil Judge And Other Posts: Check Eligibility 

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification : The Karnataka High Court has released job notification for the posts of Civil Judge and Driver on its official website. Out of total 94 vacancies available, there are 57 for Civil Judge and 37 for Driver posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before the last date of 10 April 2023 (06 April for Driver posts).
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Degree in Law granted by a University/SSLC or equivalent examination with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
Notification Details Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 :
NOTIFICATION NO. HCRB 13/2022 (DRIVER - RPC)
NOTIFICATION No. HCRB/CJR-1/2023, DATED: 09th March 2023
Important Date Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:
For Civil Judge Post-10th April 2023
For Driver Post- 06 th April 2023
Vacancy Details Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification:
|Name of Posts
|Number
|Civil Judge
|57
|Driver
|37
Eligibility Criteria Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Civil Judge- Degree in Law granted by a University established by Law in
India and must have enrolled as an Advocate.
Driver-Candidates should have passed SSLC or equivalent examination
and must possess a licence for driving Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicle or Heavy Goods Vehicle and have a minimum of 5 years experience in driving. Further, the applicants should have fair knowledge of English and Kannada.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification, eligibility, age limit and other updates for the posts.
How To Download: Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification
- Visit the official website of the Karnataka High Court-https://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Notification No. HCRB/CJR 1/2023 for direct recruitment of 57 Posts of Civil Judges/Notification No. HCRB 13/2022(DRIVER - RPC) for recruitment to the post of DRIVER' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window.
- Download Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.
Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF-Civil Judge
Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF-Driver
How To Apply Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the High Court of Karnataka website https://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/recruitment.php on or before 10 April 2023 (06 April for Driver posts).