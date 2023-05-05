Karnataka II PUC Additional Revised Result 2023 Declared, Check PDF Here

Karnataka II PUC March 2023 Additional Revised Result is out on the official website. Candidates can check out their marks statement on the official website. Check details here.

Karnataka II PUC Additional Revised Result 2023: As per the latest updates, Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka II PUC March 2023 additional received result for Batch II. Candidates can check out the results on the official website i.e. kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The authorities have released the college-wise result in PDF form.

The result contains various important details including the candidate’s name, registration number, subjects, college details, grand total, and qualifying status. Previously, the authorities declared the Karnataka II PUC Result 2023 on April 21, 2023, at 10.00 am.

How to Check Karnataka II PUC Additional Revised Result 2023?

Candidates can check out the results on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the marks-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Karnataka II PUC Additional Revised Result 2023

Step 3: The PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the same

Step 5: Take a few printouts for future reference

Karnataka II PUC Additional Revised Result 2023- Click Here (PDF file)

Details Mentioned on Karnataka II PUC Additional Revised Result 2023

The result will comprise various important details regarding the candidate and exam results. Check list of a few details here-

Candidate’s name

Registration number

Languages and subjects

College name and code

Marks Obtained

Grand Total

Qualifying status

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023

The authorities have released the PDF for Karnataka 2nd PUC Additional Revised Result. Candidates can access it on the official website. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023 were held from March 9 to 29, 2023. More than 7.27 lakh students from 5,716 colleges signed up to take the Karnataka PUC test this year. For the second PUC exam, there was a pass rate of 74.67%.

