Karnataka Police SI Admit Card 2020: Download KSP Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police ET PST Call Letter @rsi20.ksp-online.in

Karnataka Police SI Admit Card 2020: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the admit card for ET (Endurance Test) and PST (Physical Standard Test) for the post of Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police. Candidates can download Karnataka Police SI ET PST Admit Card from the official website of Karnataka Police website http://rsi20.ksp-online.in/

Karnataka Police SI Admit Card Download Link is given below. The candidates can also get their KSP SI ETPST Admit Card through the link using their application number and date of birth.

Karnataka Police SI Admit Card Link

Karnataka Police ET PST Date, Venue and Time are available on the call letter. They can attend the ET-PST on date mentioned in the call letter without fail.

How to Download Karnataka Police SI Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of Karnataka Police i.e. rsi20.ksp-online.in Click on “Click Here to Know Status” given against ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ARMED RESERVE SUB-INSPECTOR OF POLICE (CAR/DAR)(MEN) - 2020’ A new window will open where you need to click on ‘My Application’ Enter your details and click on ‘Submit’ button Download KSP Armed Reserve SI of Police and attend the ET-PST on date mentioned in the call letter without fail

Karnataka Police SI ET:

Endurance Test for All Direct Candidates (Excluding Women, In-service & Ex-servicemen ) Post Item Qualifying Time and Distance RSI(CAR/DAR) 1600 Mtrs Run 6 Min 30sec Long Jump

Or

High Jump 3.80Mtrs (In 3 chances only)

Or

1.20Mtrs (In 3 chances only) Shotput(7.26 Kgs) 5.60 Mtrs (In 3 chances only)

Karnataka Police SI PST