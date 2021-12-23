Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021: Apply Online @siksrp21.ksponline.co.in

Karnataka State Police (KSP) has published a notification for recruitment notification for the post of Special Reserve Sub-Inspector (KSRP & LRB) (Men, Women & Transgender) including inservice of Residual & Kalyana Karnataka ( Local).

Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has published a notification for recruitment notification for the post of Special Reserve Sub-Inspector (KSRP & LRB) (Men, Women & Transgender) including inservice of Residual & Kalyana Karnataka ( Local). Eligible and interested can apply online from 20 December 2021 and the last date of submitting application is 18 January 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 20 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 18 January 2022

Karnataka Police SI Vacancy Details

Special Reserve Sub-Inspector (KSRP & LRB) - 70 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Police SI

Educational Qualification:

Any degree from University recognised by UGC or equivalent

Age Limit

GM - 21 to 26 years

SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B - 21 to 28 years

How to Apply for Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply online on or before 18 January 2022