Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021: Apply Online @siksrp21.ksponline.co.in

Karnataka State Police (KSP) has published a notification for recruitment notification for the post of Special Reserve Sub-Inspector (KSRP & LRB) (Men, Women & Transgender) including inservice of Residual & Kalyana Karnataka ( Local).

Created On: Dec 23, 2021 19:44 IST
Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021
Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021

Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has published a notification for recruitment notification for the post of Special Reserve Sub-Inspector (KSRP & LRB) (Men, Women & Transgender) including inservice of Residual & Kalyana Karnataka ( Local). Eligible and interested can apply online from 20 December 2021 and the last date of submitting application is 18 January 2022.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 20 December 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application - 18 January 2022

Karnataka Police SI Vacancy Details

 Special Reserve Sub-Inspector (KSRP & LRB) - 70 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Police SI

Educational Qualification:

Any degree from University recognised by UGC or equivalent

Age Limit

  • GM - 21 to 26 years
  • SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B - 21 to 28 years

How to Apply for Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply online on or before 18 January 2022

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.