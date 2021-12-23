Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021: Apply Online @siksrp21.ksponline.co.in

Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has published a notification for recruitment notification for the post of Special Reserve Sub-Inspector (KSRP & LRB) (Men, Women & Transgender) including inservice of Residual & Kalyana Karnataka ( Local). Eligible and interested can apply online from 20 December 2021 and the last date of submitting application is 18 January 2022.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 20 December 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 18 January 2022
Karnataka Police SI Vacancy Details
Special Reserve Sub-Inspector (KSRP & LRB) - 70 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Police SI
Educational Qualification:
Any degree from University recognised by UGC or equivalent
Age Limit
- GM - 21 to 26 years
- SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B - 21 to 28 years
How to Apply for Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested can apply online on or before 18 January 2022