KARTET Hall Ticket 2023: Direct Link to Download KAR TET Admit Card at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

KARTET Hall Ticket 2023: The School Education Department, Government of Karnataka will release the Karnata Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) admit card on the official websites sts.karnataka.gov.in and schooleducation.kar.nic.in soon. Direct link to download Kar TET hall ticket here. Admit Card plays a vital role in the examination process.

Get all the details of KARTET Hall Ticket 2023 here

KARTET Hall Ticket 2023: The School Education Department, Government of Karnataka will conduct the examination for 687 posts. The candidates who applied for the KAR TET 2023 will be able to download the admit card soon on the official website. A direct link will be provided in this article. This recruitment drive is being carried out by the school education department of Karnataka to fill a number of vacant posts for such eligible graduates who want to pursue their careers as a teacher in Karnataka. The Admit Card is an important document allowing candidates to enter the examination hall.

KARTET Hall Ticket 2023

Below we have tabulated the details regarding the Kar TET Examination 2023

Karnataka TET Admit Card Conducting Body Education Department of Karnataka Exam name Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) Admit Card Release 3rd Week of August Exam Date September 3, 2023 Mode of Application Online Mode of Exam Offline Exam Duration 150 minutes Official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in and sts.karnataka.gov.in

KARTET Hall Ticket 2023: Download Link

The official website will soon activate the Kar TET Hall Ticket 2023 download link, and in this article, we will also provide the direct download link for the Karnataka TET Hall Ticket 2023. Students can download the admit card with their registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.

Steps to Download KARTET Admit Card

Below we have listed the steps to download the Amit Card from the official website

Step 1: Open the official website of the Karnata School Department official website at sts.karnataka.gov.in and schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link to the KAR TET and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: The Kar TET Hall Ticket 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

Details Mentioned on KARTET Hall Ticket 2023

Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned on the Kar TET Hall Ticket when it gets officially released