Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathakali, Web Application, Horticulture: Check CBSE Term 1 Sample Papers With Answers & Marking Scheme

Check CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 of some popular skill subjects & minor subjects for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. Answers & CBSE Marking Schemes are also available along with the sample papers. Students having these subjects are advised to check these sample papers. With these sample papers one can easily understand the new exam pattern. Students can download these sample papers from the link given below.

⇒ CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 for Web Application

⇒ CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 for Web Application

⇒ CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 for Kathak

⇒ CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 for Kathak

⇒ CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Sample Paper for Bharatanatyam

⇒ CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Marking Scheme for Bharatanatyam

⇒ CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 for Kuchipudi

⇒ CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 for Kuchipudi

⇒ CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 for Kathakali

⇒ CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 for Kathakali

⇒ CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 for Horticulture

⇒ CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 for Horticulture

Students are advised to practice with the new CBSE Sample Papers and crosscheck their solutions provided with answers and CBSE Marking Scheme provided with them. In CBSE Term 1 exams 2021-22, students need to submit their response in the OMR Sheet. Jagran Josh has also provided a scanned copy of the OMR sheet which has been recently published by the board. As per CBSE Term 1 12th Date Sheet, these exams are scheduled on 23rd November 2021. Students preparing for CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) can also check other important resources such as CBSE Syllabus, NCERT Solutions, Previous Year Papers etc for the preparation of upcoming exams. Tips by toppers and subject experts are also available in the CBSE section of Jagran Josh.

