CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Board Exam 2021: NCERT & Other Important Resources For Preparation Of CBSE Syllabus

CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) are around the corner & in this article, we have provided some very important resources with which students can enhance their preparation level in less time.

CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) are around the corner & in this article, we have provided some very important resources with which students can enhance their preparation level in less time. These resources are available free of cost and also important for the preparation of the CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. Links to access these resources are also available here.

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (MCQ Based): CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22

The board has released (MCQ-based) CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 for Term 1 CBSE board exam 2021-22. Every year, a few months before the CBSE board exams, the board provides CBSE sample papers for Class 10 & Class 12. Students who are preparing for board exams can use these sample papers to get a full understanding of the latest CBSE paper pattern. They also gain a sense of the types of questions that might be asked in CBSE board exams. The sample paper for the CBSE Term 1 Class 12 & Class 10 has already been released by CBSE. These papers should be read by students to get a better understanding of the latest CBSE exam pattern.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 For Term 1 Board Exam Released With CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22!

NCERT Solutions & NCERT Exemplar Solutions:

For those who don't know, the NCERT Exemplar books are for Maths & Science subjects and these books contain many types of exercises (from subjective questions to MCQs). The difficulty level of questions given in these books is a bit high. These questions are also expected to be asked in CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22 so students are advised not to ignore these books while preparing for CBSE Term 1 board exams. Besides NCERT Exemplar, NCERT Textbooks are also important and one can't ignore exercises given in the textbooks while doing preparation.

NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 All Subjects: Important for Term 1 Exam 2021-22

NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Download PDF

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Biology: All Chapters

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Chemistry (PDF): Important for CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-22

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Maths (All Chapters): Download PDF

CBSE Term 1 Syllabus: Class 10 & Class 12

As Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22 will be based on CBSE Term 1 Syllabus so students are advised to stick to Term 1 CBSE Syllabus only. To prepare well for Term 1 CBSE board exams 2021-22, students are advised to prepare all the topics mentioned in the Term 1 CBSE Syllabus.

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts

Quick Revision Notes:

A typical student cannot read the entire book in a single day (just before the exam). For speedy revision, you should have brief and handy notes on hand. Quick Revision notes should be exact and brief (or as brief as possible), ideally one chapter per A4 sheet. With such notes, it is simple to review the entire course on the day before the exam. Jagran Josh has also provided revision notes for many subjects which might be useful for students who are going to appear for Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22. Links to access revision notes are given below

CBSE Study Material for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams

CBSE Class 10th Best Study Material for Term 1 and Term 2 (2021-22)