Kerala GDS Recruitment 2021: 1421 Vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak, Apply Online @appost.in

Kerala GDS Recruitment 2021: Kerala Postal Circle, India Posts is inviting application for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Kerala Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 from 08 March to 07 April 2021 on appost.in.

A total of 1421 vacancies are available in Calicut, Cannanore, Kasaragod, Manjeri, Ottapalam, Palghat, Thalassery, Tirur, Vadakara, Alleppey, Alwaye, Changanacherry, Ernakulam, Idukki, Irinjalakuda, Kottayam, Mavelikara, Trichur, Pathanamthitta, Quilon, Tiruvalla, Trivandrum North and Trivandrum South.

Kerala Postal Circle GDS Important Dates

Starting date of Registration and fee payment - 08 March 2021

Last date of registration and fee payment: 07April 2021

Kerala Postal Circle GDS Vacancy Details

GDS (Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak ) – 1421 Posts

UR - 784

EWS - 167

OBC - 297

PWD-A - 11

PWD-B - 22

PWD-C - 19

PWD-DE - 2

SC - 105

ST - 14

Kerala Postal Circle GDS Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

Kerala Postal Circle GDS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.

Compulsory knowledge of Local Language

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.

Kerala Postal Circle GDS Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category)

Kerala Postal Circle GDS Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications

How to Apply for Kerala Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates will have to register himself / herself in the portal through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline from 08 March 2021 to 07 March 2021.

Application Fee:

UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man - Rs. 100/-

All female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST and all PwD - No Fee

Kerala Postal Circle Notification and Application Link