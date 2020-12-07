Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020-21: Applications invited for Computer Assistant Grade- II posts, Apply Online @ highcourtofkerala.nic.in

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020-21: Kerala High Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Computer Assistant Grade- II. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Date of commencement of Step 1 & Step 2 processes and remittance of application fee through online mode: 14 December 2021

Date of closure of Step 1 Process: 4 January 2021

Date of closure of Step 2 process, remittance of application fee through online mode and downloading of challan for offline payment: 11 January 2021

Commencement of remittance of application fee through offline mode at SBI branches: 13 January 2021

Last date for remittance of application fee through offline mode: 20 January 2021

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Computer Assistant Grade-II - 7 Posts

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Plus Two or equivalent; K.G.T.E. (Higher) in Typewriting (English).

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit: Candidates born between 02/01/1984 and 01/01/2002 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply. (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria

Selection will be on the basis of Objective Test and Typing Test.

Objective Test: - The Objective Test with 75 minutes duration to be answered in OMR Answer Sheet will consist of questions from Computer Proficiency (50 Marks), General Knowledge & Current Affairs (30 Marks) and General English (20 Marks).

Typing Test: Typing Test will be conducted only to those candidates shortlisted on the basis of the Objective Test. The typing test consists of Typing Speed Test and Computer Proficiency test.

Download Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020-21 Official Notification PDF

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020-21 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can apply online from 14 December 2020 to 11 January 2021. After the completion of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020-21 Application Fee