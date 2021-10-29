Kerala SET 2022 Online Applications Extended till 3 Nov, Remit Fee by 3 November

Kerala SET 2022 registration last date has been extended till 3 November by LBS Centre for Science & Technology. All those who have yet not submitted their applications for Kerala SET 2022 can now fill and submit the application form on lbscentre.kerala.gov.in before the last date. However, The last date for submitting the application fee is 5 November 2021.

Earlier, the last date of online application was 30 October 2021 which is now extended till 3 November. The candidates are advised to complete the application process as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The online applications will be submitted by 5 PM. After that, the registration and payment link will be disabled.

After completing the online application procedure for Kerala SET 2022, the board will release the hall tickets on December 20, 2021, from 5:00 pm onwards. The candidates will have a total of 20 days to download the admit cards and take a printout of them. The exam is scheduled to be held on 9 January 2022.

SET 2022 Exam Pattern:

Kerala SET will comprise two papers. i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will have two papers covering Aptitude in Teaching and General Knowledge subjects and Paper 2 consists of the subject which the candidate has studied at his post-graduate level.

Paper, I will be of 120 questions divided into parts A and B with 60 questions in each section. One mark will be awarded to every correct answer.

Paper 2: There will be 120 questions in Paper II each correct answer will award 1 mark for all subjects excluding Statistics and Mathematics. There are approximately 80 questions in Mathematics and Statistics that will award 1.5 marks for each correct answer. The entire exam will be for a duration of 4 hours. i.e. 2 hours for each paper.

Easy Steps to Apply for Kerala SET 2022

Candidates must have a mobile number for registration. The Registration details will be provided to this Mobile through SMS. Mobile Numbers once registered cannot be used for other candidates.

The Candidate will be provided with a Data Entry screen and enter the details without mistake.

After entering all the details verify all the details once more. No correction will be permitted after submitting the data.

After successfully Submitting the details, You will be provided with a Registration ID and Site Access Key.

Candidate must have a file with a maximum size of 30 KB and contain their photograph with size 200-pixel height and 150-pixel width, with clear background.

Click choose file button to select file and press upload.

The uploaded photo will be displayed and if it is clear and OK press, proceed to the next step of Online Payment.

Pay Exam Fee

Take the printout of the submitted application.

Kerala SET 2022 Application Fee - Rs. Rs.1000/- (for General/OBC Creamy and Non-Creamy Layer Candidates) and Rs.500/- for SC/ST candidates and candidates having visual/physical Disability greater than 40 %).

Apply Online Now