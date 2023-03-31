Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest News and Updates Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Date and Time: KBPE will announce the Kerala class 10th result on the official website. The result can be checked at: keralaresults.nic.in and www.result.kite.kerala.gov.in. Get the latest updates here.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Date and Time: Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) will release the class 10th result by April/May, online. Students can check their Kerala SSLC 2023 result at : keralaresults.nic.in and result.kite.kerala.gov.in. Also, the state board announces the result school-wise, which can be accessed by entering the school code at the official website.

As per the timetable, the exams are being conducted from March 9-29, 2023. Last year, the Kerala SSLC result was announced on July 15, 2022. The state education minister V Sivankutty released the result in presence of the director of general education, Jeevan Babu in a press meeting. A total of 4.26 lakh students appeared for the Kerala class 10th exam. Out of which, 4.23 lakh students passed and the overall pass percentage was recorded 99.26%.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Date and Time

The KBPE is expected to release the SSLC 2023 result date soon. Once released, the table provided below will be updated. Students can go through the tentative result date below:

Events Dates Kerala SSLC result date and time April/May 2023 KBPE Supplementary exam June 2023 Kerala 10 Supplementary result July 2023 Kerala 10th exam March 9 to 29, 2023

Official Links To Check Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Online

The board releases the Kerala class 10th result in online mode at official websites. Students have to visit the below-mentioned Kerala Board websites to download the SSLC result. They can check below the list of websites where they can download Kerala 10th result:

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

result.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

How to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Online?

The KBPE will release the class 10th result online. After the release of the result, students have to visit the official websites to download the mark sheet. They can go through the steps to know how to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official Kerala SSLC website keralaresults.nic.in and www.result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSLC result link.

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth and submit the details.

Step 5: The SSLC result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Also, take out a printout of the same for future reference.

Kerala 10th Result 2023 School Wise

Apart from checking the SSLC results from the official websites, students can also get their results school-wise by entering the school code. They can go through the following steps to know how to download the result school wise:

1st Step - Go to Kerala 10th website - keralaresults.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the SSLC result School-wise link.

3rd Step - In the login window, enter the school code and submit.

4th Step - SSLC result will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, find the name in the list and check the grades of SSLC exam results.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Kerala Board provides the provision of the re-evaluation for the students who are not satisfied with their result. For the re-evaluation, students need to submit their applications online. They also have to pay the fee and submit the required documents along with the re-evaluation applications. Check the application fee below:

Specifications Application fees Kerala revaluation per paper Rs.400 Kerala SSLC scrutiny Rs.50

Students can submit applications for the re-evaluation of their Kerala SSLC 2023 result online at: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Also, they have to submit the printout of the registration form and documents to the Principal/Superintendent of the exam centre before the last date. The result after the re-evaluation is expected to be announced in the last week of June.

Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2023

KBPE also conducts Kerala SSLC supplementary exams for students who failed in the exams. The application window for the supplementary exams will be released after the declaration of board results. Students can apply for supplementary exams through schools. The exam will be conducted in June as per the Kerala SSLC time table. Further, the supplementary exam result will be announced in July 2023.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Previous Year Class 10th Statistics

Every year, the board releases the SSLC result statistics along with the announcement of Kerala 10th result. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 99.26%, whereas, in 2021, it was 99.47%. Talking about the number of students, around 4,26 lakh appeared in 2022, whereas, 4.22 lakh students appeared in 2021. Check the table below for details:

Years Overall pass percentage 2022 99.26% 2021 99.47% 2020 98.82% 2019 98.11% 2018 97.84% 2017 95.98% 2016 95.47% 2015 94.17%

Kerala SSLC Result Topper List

Last year, the board did not release any merit list or toppers list. However, this year it is expected that the board might release the toppers list along with the class 10th result. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the overall pass percentage, result analysis, and list of toppers along with the result. After passing class 10, students must collect their original mark sheet and certificates from the school.

Kerala Grading System For Kerala SSLC

In the result marksheet of Kerala class 10th, the details about students and the score secured by them will be mentioned along with the grades. They can know the grading system for Kerala SSLC Result 2023, students can refer to the table below:

Grades Percentage Marks A+ 90-100 563-625 A 80-90 500-562 B+ 70-80 438-499 B 60-70 375-437 C+ 50-60 313-374 C 35 - 50 219-312

